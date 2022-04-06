ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Thieves burglarize Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis’s new home, records show

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In less than a year, new Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis is the victim of another crime.

Thieves broke into her newly built home over the weekend, records show.

The home is unfinished and not occupied.

The break-in happened in a new residential development in East Memphis.

Records show the thieves got away with at least two furnaces and a washer.

The police report lists a possible second victim in Davis’s neighborhood, who also had a furnace stolen out of their unfinished home.

Back in January, Davis’s gun was stolen from her car while she shopped at a Cordova furniture store.

Police said the gun was in a lockbox.

FOX13 has not obtained any information about possible suspects in the break-in.

Call CrimeStoppers at 901.528.CASH with tips.

Comments / 5

Navy/Army Veteran
1d ago

How can anyone respect her thoughts now on fixing this City Crime problem. She has been the butt of the Joke since she showed up. 2 time target already. 🤔

