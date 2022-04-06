ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Iovance Outlines Frontline Melanoma Strategy For Lifileucel / Pembrolizumab Combo Therapy

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQ3T1_0f0sr0jH00

The FDA has provided feedback regarding Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc's IOVA proposed matrix of potency assays for its upcoming Biologics License Application (BLA) for lifileucel in metastatic melanoma.

  • The company received positive feedback from the FDA on its potency assay matrix and its proprietary cell co-culture assay included in the potency assay matrix.
  • Based on this response, Iovance expects to request a pre-BLA meeting in July 2022 and complete a BLA submission for lifileucel by August 2022.
  • Additionally, Iovance plans to open a Phase 3 study for lifileucel combined with Merck& Co Inc's MRK Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) naïve frontline metastatic melanoma in late 2022.
  • Updated data from the combination cohort of lifileucel and pembrolizumab in ICI naïve patients demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%.
  • Eight out of 12 patients had a confirmed objective response, including three complete and five partial responses.
  • Six of the eight responders had an ongoing response at the time of the last data cut, and five responders had a duration of response of more than one year.
  • Price Action: IOVA shares are up 4.11% at $17.24 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Four Cancer Clinical Trials Advance with Blessing of FDA

Several biopharma companies celebrate the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval for clinical trials involving therapeutics for cancer treatment, including Sonnet BioTherapeutics and Adagene Read on for more. Sonnet Receives IND Clearance for Advanced Solid Tumor Treatment. Sonnet BioTherapeutics evolves into a clinical biopharmaceutical company after the FDA approved...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Melanoma#Frontline#Iova#Merck Co Inc#Ici
Metro International

Bristol, Nektar to terminate melanoma therapy trials after study fails

(Reuters) -Bristol Myers Squibb and Nektar Therapeutics said on Monday they would discontinue two late-stage studies testing their combination therapy in melanoma patients after one of the trials failed to meet the main goals. Shares of Nektar Therapeutics, the developer of experimental treatment bempegaldesleukin that was used in the combination...
INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves Bristol Myers' immunotherapy for advanced melanoma

The FDA has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Opdualag, a combination immunotherapy for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma, the drugmaker said March 18. Opdualag is a fixed-dose combination of nivolumab and relatimab and is administered as a single intravenous infusion. It's approved for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma in patients ages 12 and older.
INDUSTRY
Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Benzinga

Delta-8 THC Vs Delta-9 THC

This article by Erin Hiatt was originally published on Leafreport and appears here with permission. As a cannabis consumer you’ve probably experienced that “high,” a feeling of euphoria or intoxication, thanks in no small part to a cannabinoid called Delta-9 THC. However, there is a new cannabinoid gaining market share and steam with consumers, and that is Delta-8 THC. Learn about key differences between these cannabis compounds.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Vitamin C Supplements Could Help Reduce Toxic Side Effects of Common Cancer Treatment

In rats, vitamin C supplementation helps preserve skeletal muscle after doxorubicin therapy. A study conducted in rats suggests that taking vitamin C may help to counteract the muscle atrophy that is a common side effect of the chemotherapy drug doxorubicin. Although clinical studies would be needed to determine the safety and effectiveness of taking vitamin C during doxorubicin treatment, the findings suggest vitamin C may represent a promising opportunity to reduce some of the drug’s most debilitating side effects.
CANCER
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Study Finds Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for High-Risk Patients

First comprehensive trial in patients with impaired immunity shows that mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines are well tolerated. Spare a thought for patients with impaired immunity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their condition puts them at high risk of severe complications from Covid-19, but also creates uncertainty about the safety and effectiveness of the available vaccines that could protect them.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Here's How Much Elon Musk's Wealth Increased In Just One Day

The world’s richest person added to his wealth Monday thanks to a stake in a company he was recently critical of. Here are the details. What Happened: It was revealed Monday that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took a 9.2% stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR). News of the purchase led to shares of the social media platform rallying Monday.
NFL
MedicalXpress

COVID antiviral drug molnupiravir eliminates actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day 3 of therapy

New data to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that participants taking the new anti-COVID drug molnupiravir eliminate actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day three of starting therapy, while many participants who received placebo took up to five days and in some cases longer to achieve this. The study is by Dr. Julie Strizki and colleagues of the pharmaceutical company MSD, a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, U.S., who manufacture molnupiravir (brand name Lagevrio).
SCIENCE
Benzinga

What's Going On With Disney Shares?

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $137.01 Friday morning on average volume, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The move lower may be in sympathy with the broader market, as well as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA, which is down roughly 0.33% to $345.69 during Friday’s trading session.
STOCKS
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
36K+
Followers
121K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy