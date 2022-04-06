Over-65s in Ireland to be offered another Covid-19 booster jab

Irish people aged 65 and older are set to receive another Covid-19 booster, the health minister has said.

Stephen Donnelly confirmed on Wednesday that he had accepted advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) that will see a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine recommended for all those aged 65 and older.

The NIAC also recommended that anyone aged 12 and over who is immunocompromised should receive a second booster jab.

Immunocompromised children aged five to 11 should also receive a total of three vaccine doses, health officials said.

The Department of Health and the HSE will now be charged with rolling out a fresh dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to thousands of people nationwide.

The Republic of Ireland is currently experiencing soaring case numbers, with hospitals still under significant pressure.

In a statement, Mr Donnelly welcomed the fresh set of recommendations.

He also confirmed that he had asked health officials to consider who else might need another booster dose.

“Covid-19 vaccines have achieved extraordinary success in preventing severe disease, hospitalisation and death. These vaccines continue to have a very good safety profile with hundreds of millions of doses administrated globally,” he said.

“Those who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated continue to be disproportionality affected and account for approximately a third of hospitalisations for Covid-19.

“As such, I urge anyone for whom an additional dose of vaccine has been recommended, or anyone yet to receive their primary course or booster vaccine do so as soon as possible.

“I have asked the NIAC to continue to actively examine the evidence regarding the likely benefit of a second booster to other groups, vaccine choice and interval, in order to make further recommendations in this regard.”

Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) welcomed the recommendation.

The vaccine has enhanced levels of protection for residents against the virus and it is critical we do not allow its effectiveness to wane

Tadhg Daly, CEO of Nursing Homes Ireland

Tadhg Daly, CEO of NHI, said: “Covid-19 is widespread within our communities and this has direct implications for nursing home residents and staff.

“The vaccine has enhanced levels of protection for residents against the virus and it is critical we do not allow its effectiveness to wane.

“We have advocated NIAC and public health prioritise consideration for rollout of the second booster and the decision is welcome.

“The requirement now is to prioritise nursing home residents in expediting and achieving effective rollout of the vaccination.

“Our engagement with public health in this regard continues.”