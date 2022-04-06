ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘It’s easy to forget Johnny Depp ever played the role’: Fantastic Beasts 3 critics praise Mads Mikkelsen performance

By Tom Murray
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q5zIn_0f0sqdys00

The reviews are in for the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and while the overall ratings are mixed, most critics have agreed on one thing: Mads Mikkelsen excels as the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The Danish actor replaced Johnny Depp in the role after Depp resigned at the request of studio Warner Bros last year .

The resignation came after Depp lost a libel case against The Sun over a 2018 article that called him a “wife beater”, in reference to his ex-wife Amber Heard .

Previously, Mikkelsen said he would attempt to “connect the bridge between what [Depp] did and what I’m gonna do and then we’ll see what lands”.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore , Mikkelsen shows a dramatically different Grindelwald: the shock-white hair is gone, the pale eye has been toned down.

“With Depp, I couldn’t understand why anyone would want to follow a wizard who comically looked like another bizarre invention out of the actor’s menagerie of eccentric characters he’s played over the years,” a review in Insider said.

“In contrast, Mikkelsen plays Grindelwald with a suave, charming charisma that convinces you of why anyone would be seduced by this alluring, handsome wizard and be suckered into fighting a war for him.”

The review added: “Mikkelsen slips into the role of Grindelwald so naturally that it’s easy to forget Depp had ever played the role.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03nbNz_0f0sqdys00

Other critics concurred that Mikkelsen’s more relatable, charismatic Grindelwald is superior to Depp’s.

Brian Truitt wrote for USA Today : “Mikkelsen provides the Voldemort-level evil personality the Beasts movies have been lacking. While Depp’s take – essentially playing Grindelwald as a wild-haired freaky cult leader – was fine, Mikkelsen’s feels more dangerous, as he wields a public charm as crowd-pleasing, manipulative man of the people while hiding his inherent ruthless cruelty.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw agreed that “Mikkelsen gives a subtler and more insidious performance than Depp’s”, while Peter Debruge wrote for Variety that Mikkelsen’s iteration is “more grounded” and “less cartoonishly menacing”.

In a review for The Telegraph , critic Robbie Collins suggested that Mikkelsen “should have been cast from the start”.

Meanwhile, The Times said that Mikkelsen creates a believable romantic link between Grindelwald and Dumbledore – something fans have been calling for since author JK Rowling first revealed the Hogwarts headmaster was gay 15 years ago.

“Mikkelsen’s simmering intensity adds a new layer of menace to the character but also suggests a credibly torrid romantic history with Dumbledore,” the publication’s four-star review said.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is in cinemas Friday 8 April.

Comments / 1

Related
hypebeast.com

Nicolas Cage Reveals to Warner Bros. He Wants To Join 'The Batman' Sequel as Villain, Egghead

Nicolas Cage might just be entering into the world of DC Comics for his next career move. In a message to Warner Bros. executives, Cage told reporters at SXSW that he is interested in taking on the role of the villain Egghead in a potential sequel to Matt Reeves’ The Batman. While a sequel has yet to be announced, Cage is putting his hat in the ring, just in case. In the interview, Cage discussed the upcoming releasingstating, “We have this new [movie with] Robert Pattinson as The Batman, which I’m excited to see. I haven’t seen it yet but I think he would be terrific.”
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘Morbius’ Gets Some of the Worst Reviews Ever For a Marvel Movie

It was a whole thing last fall when Eternals became the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to get a Rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (It currently sits at 47 percent on the site.) Morbius isn’t technically part of the MCU — it’s produced by Sony, the company behind both the Spider-Man and Venom franchises — but it’s based on a Marvel movie, and at this point it looks like it would be lucky to get a Rotten Tomatoes score that’s even half of Eternals’.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Classic Action Film Makes Surprising Surge on Netflix

One of the great things about streaming services is that, because of their rich catalogs of entertainment offerings, there's virtually no shortage of entertainment and not just new releases. Much loved classics and less current releases are also right at our fingertips and this week, a classic Keanu Reeves action film is among those that fans have been reaching for, virtually. John Wick Chapter 2 is making a surprising surge on Netflix's global top 10 for the week, coming in at the number 5 spot having been watched for 7.8 million hours this week.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Peter Bradshaw
The Hollywood Reporter

Bill Skarsgard to Star in ‘The Crow’ Reboot, Rupert Sanders Directing (Exclusive)

After years of false starts and many rings of development hell, The Crow appears ready to fly again. Bill Skarsgard, who played Pennywise the Clown in the It horror movies, will star in the reboot of the supernatural revenge thriller that will be directed by Rupert Sanders, best known for helming Snow White and the Huntsman and Ghost in the Shell.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow Sci-Fi Films Use Asian Characters to Telegraph the Future While Also Dehumanizing ThemBill Skarsgård, Samara Weaving and Yayan Ruhian to Star in Action Thriller 'Boy Kills World'Netflix Inks Deals With Three Japanese Anime Production Houses Longtime Crow...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson Says It's "Bullsh-t" That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That's why the star found it surprising when he wasn't crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson's role as Jules Winnfield in 1994's Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why is Liza Minnelli in a wheelchair?

LIZA Minnelli was an active performer at the peak of her career. However, she has had to resort to using a wheelchair over the years as a result of her medical condition. According to Distractify, Liza Minnelli was diagnosed with a disease called encephalitis in October 2000. This disease, which...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are Worried About Nicole Kidman's Health Status Following Red Carpet Absence—What Does This Mean For The Oscars?

Five-time-Oscar-nominee Nicole Kidman was noticeably absent from the annual Oscars nominees’ luncheon at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles on Monday March 7th, and she was also missing at the BAFTAs and the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, March 13th. And now we know why! According to reports, the 54-year-old Being the Ricardos actress is recovering from a torn hamstring, and was under strict doctors’ orders to rest at home in Nashville!
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros#Film Star#Danish#Sun#Insider
BGR.com

One of the biggest Netflix series of all time returns this weekend

Ahead of the season two debut of one of the biggest Netflix shows of all time this Friday, Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes wants fans to know that a lot has changed this time around. From the arrival of new characters and courtships to fresh gossip from Lady Whistledown for the series’ “readers” who hang on to her every word.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller will have you on the edge of your seat

The Weekend Away — a new Netflix original movie based on a novel of the same, by Sarah Alderson — has been one of the Top 10 movies globally on Netflix every week in the three weeks since its release. As we’ve previously noted, viewers have trashed the movie pretty unequivocally on Rotten Tomatoes. Nevertheless, Netflix subscribers around the world spent more than 9 million hours watching The Weekend Away for the 7-day period ended March 20, if that tells you anything.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Netflix users around the world can’t get enough of this thrilling new historical series

Hands-down, one of the hottest Netflix shows is a spin-off of sorts, of a series from a completely different source that the streamer decided to green-light. The decision to do so, and give not only one but a total of three season-orders at this point to Vikings: Valhalla, is probably deserving of a bonus of some kind for the employee involved. Or at least an outsized degree of praise from higher-ups at the company. Because — well, just check out below how much this show is crushing it right now.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes’ Trailer: Netflix Goes All In On The Tragic Life Of An Icon

Amid uncertainty with its production and release, the Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde” from director Andrew Dominik will seemingly debut on Netflix later this year, albeit with an unspecified date. Additionally, and to some controversially, what had once been only rumored, “Blonde,” has been confirmed to feature a rare NC-17 rating for “some sexual content.” Expectations are fitting then that no punches will be pulled with the film. This re-telling of the life of Marilyn Monroe is expected to be filled with darkness and intrigue.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Disney’s Don’t Say Gay Backlash Has Resulted In A Change To Chris Evans’ Lightyear Movie

The Walt Disney Company has faced backlash, particularly this past week, as a Florida bill that would ban the discussion of sexual orientation or gender identity in primary school classrooms was passed by the state's Senate. Last week, numerous Pixar employees and their "allies" took the opportunity to issue a statement that the House of Mouse has previously “shaved down” the studio’s attempts to depict the LGBTQ+ community in animated films “to crumbs.” Now it looks like Disney is responding with a change to the upcoming film Lightyear.
MOVIES
Variety

Zoë Kravitz Calls Out Will Smith Slap at Oscars: ‘We Are Apparently Assaulting People on Stage Now’

Click here to read the full article. Zoë Kravitz has shared her disapproval of Will Smith’s controversial evening at the Oscars on Sunday, in which the actor walked onto the ceremony stage and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian said a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then returned to his seat before shouting “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!” The incident between Smith and Rock stunned audiences, both inside the Dolby Theatre and watching from home, as it was not immediately clear whether the interaction was a staged sketch meant to be part of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Box Office: Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s ‘The Lost City’ Takes Down ‘The Batman’ With $31 Million Debut

Click here to read the full article. Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s screwball romantic comedy “The Lost City” collected $31 million at North American theaters over the weekend, a promising sign that Netflix hasn’t completely seized on the meet-cute market. Of course, Paramount, which is behind “The Lost City,” did not rely only on positive reviews — or the tease of Tatum’s bare behind — to fuel ticket sales. The on-screen chemistry between Bullock and Tatum, who were inescapable on social media, billboards and in trailers while promoting the film, were key in getting audiences to cinemas. That’s a huge accomplishment in...
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

591K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy