ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

By the numbers: Idaho legislators introducing more bills that do not become law

By Clark Corbin
Idaho Capital Sun
Idaho Capital Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428GkL_0f0sqbDQ00

Idaho State Capitol building on March 23, 2021. (Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun)

Over the past 10 years, the Idaho Legislature has gradually been introducing a higher percentage of bills that are not enacted into law.

This year 258, or 42.3%, of the 596 bills legislators introduced in the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate were not enacted into law. By comparison, from 2013 through 2016, the highest percentage of bills introduced but not enacted into law was 34.5% in 2013, an Idaho Capital Sun analysis of Legislative Services Office data found.

The 42.3% figure from this year was the second highest in the past 10 years, trailing only the previous year, 2021, when 44.9% of bills weren’t enacted into law.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

There are many reasons why bills are introduced and don’t become law.

But Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, called out the Idaho House during a March 9 press conference for pushing forward “craziness.”

“ There are a lot of bills, more so than normal, that are in drawers on our side of the building,” Winder said. “I think most of them will stay there, so I don’t think you’ll see some of the craziness that the House seems to like to do get very far in the Senate.”

This year, Republicans the Idaho House introduced or passed several controversial bills that the Idaho Senate never took up, including:

  • House Bill 675 : Which would have made it a felony to provide hormonal therapy or gender reassignment surgery to a child and referred to such care as “genitial mutilation.”
  • House Bill 666 : Which would have removed an exemption in state law that protected libraries, museums, colleges, universities and schools and their employees from prosecution for materials that are “harmful to minors.”
  • House Bill 761 : Which would have made it so that student IDs were no longer accepted at the polls and that Idahoans who register to vote on Election Day would need to bring additional documentation to prove their citizenship, residence and identity. Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, introduced three other similar bills that all died when the session adjourned.
  • House Bill 693 : Which would have prohibited absentee ballot drop boxes.
  • House Bill 439 : Which would have made it so that voters who are not affiliated with a political party could no longer affiliate with a political party on the day of a primary election.
  • House Bill 547 : Which would have made it a crime to turn in an absentee ballot for a friend, neighbor or co-worker who is not a relative or living with the voter.

In terms of duration, the 2022 Idaho legislative session that adjourned Thursday represented a return to normal compared to the record 2021 stop-and-go-session.

The 2022 session ran for 81 days, well short of the 311-day session that started and stopped throughout most of 2021. This year’s session was more in line with the 2020 session (75 days) and the 2018 and 2017 sessions (80 days each).

Here’s a closer look at how the recent 2022 session stacks up with other Idaho legislative sessions.

IDAHO LEGISLATURE BY THE NUMBERS

Length of session

2022: 81 days.

2021: 311 days.

2020: 75 days.

2019: 95 days.

2018: 80 days.

2017: 80 days.

2016: 75 days.

2015: 89 days.

2014: 74 days.

2013: 88 days.

Number of bills introduced by the Idaho House of Representatives and Idaho Senate:

2022: 596

2021: 660

2020: 559

2019: 522

2018: 561

2017: 540

2016: 557

2015: 523

2014: 542

2013: 545

Number of bills enacted into law:

2022: 338

2021: 364

2020: 341

2019: 329

2018: 353

2017: 339

2016: 377

2015: 347

2014: 357

2013: 357

Percentage of introduced bills that were not enacted into law:

2022: 42.3%

2021 44.9%

2020: 39%

2019: 37%

2018: 37.1%

2017: 37.2%

2016: 32.3%

2015: 33.7%

2014: 34.1%

2013: 34.5%

Number of gubernatorial vetoes

2022: 6

2021: 4

2020: 6

2019: 2

2018 (former Gov. Butch Otter): 2

2017 (former Gov. Butch Otter): 8

Sources: Idaho Blue Book , Legislative Services Office final progress report , 2021 Sine Die report .

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post By the numbers: Idaho legislators introducing more bills that do not become law appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun .

Comments / 5

Richard DeMott
1d ago

if the Idaho legislature is doing nothing more than sitting on their butts trying to pass useless laws and fill quotas, then what use are they?

Reply
4
Related
Idaho Capital Sun

Gov. Little vetoes bill that would continue funding Idaho schools based on enrollment

Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on March 30, 2022 Gov. Brad Little Wednesday vetoed a bill to continue funding Idaho schools based on student enrollment numbers through 2023-24. While the state’s default is to divide up K-12 funding based on average daily attendance, the State Board of Education — comprised mostly of Little appointees — has […] The post Gov. Little vetoes bill that would continue funding Idaho schools based on enrollment appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Many Idaho lawmakers retaliate against our state’s constitutional truth tellers

Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has accumulated quite a cadre of political enemies in the Idaho Legislature for giving honest, accurate legal advice on legislative bills that contain fatal constitutional flaws. He does not volunteer the opinions – they are only provided in response to requests from legislators. The AG’s opinion-writing duty is much like the […] The post Many Idaho lawmakers retaliate against our state’s constitutional truth tellers appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Republican candidate for Idaho secretary of state spreads unverified reports of voter fraud

A Republican candidate for Idaho secretary of state spread vague and unverified claims of voter fraud on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives on Monday morning while pushing a bill to tighten voter registration and identification laws.  Moments before the Idaho House voted on House Bill 761, Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, said the […] The post Republican candidate for Idaho secretary of state spreads unverified reports of voter fraud appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho House passes bill to guarantee in-person caregiver visits at health facilities

The Idaho House of Representatives voted unanimously Thursday to approve a bill that would guarantee health care patients or residents of care facilities have a right to visits from an essential caregiver. If passed into law, Senate Bill 1353 would allow patients or residents of care facilities to designate a person to be their essential […] The post Idaho House passes bill to guarantee in-person caregiver visits at health facilities appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
georgiarecorder.com

State House passes bill ending license requirement to carry a handgun

The House approved a measure that would nix the requirement for someone to have a state license to carry a firearm. The bill passed late Friday with a 94-57 vote that fell along party lines after a spirited hourlong debate. The Senate passed its version of a permit-less carry bill early this month, all but assuring some version of the proposal will land on the governor’s desk.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Otter
24/7 Wall St.

The County With the Worst Drug Problem in Every State

An epidemic is ravaging every community in the United States, and it isn’t a virus brought to these shores from another country. That epidemic is the disease of fatal overdoses by illicit drugs and prescription opioids. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, almost 92,000 people died from drug overdoses in […]
HEALTH
ABC4

Utah’s liquor laws set to change June 1st

UTAH (ABC4) – Changes are coming for Utah’s liquor laws. The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC) is making numerous adjustments that will go into effect on June 1 of 2022, starting with their name. The administration will now go by the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, in order to emphasize the organization’s service-oriented foundation. […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Idaho State Capitol#The Idaho Legislature#Republicans#The Idaho Senate
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Moving Oregon’s border gains steam

In response to Mary Cooke’s March 15 letter “Many rural residents want to stay,” while it is true that many rural Oregon residents want to remain a part of Oregon, county elections held over the past year show that a strong majority of voters would rather be governed by Idaho. Greater Idaho measure campaigns have won their past six elections in Eastern Oregon, mostly by wide margins. Three more counties will vote in May, and more hope to qualify measures for the November ballot. Rural Oregonians are saying as loudly and clearly as they can that they want to change their state-level governance, and that moving the border with Idaho is their preferred solution. Such strong popular support for moving the border means this is an issue that should be getting more attention from media and legislators, not less. It’s time for elected leaders across the state to recognize and respect the wishes of voters and begin the discussion about moving Oregon’s border.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Lawyer representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in Jan 6 cases has law licence revoked in Virginia

A lawyer known for representing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers in cases related to the 6 January insurrection has had his law licence revoked. Jonathon Moseley was disbarred by a three-judge panel in a Virginia state court on Friday following a two-hour hearing, Politico reported. Mr Moseley has represented a number of well-known Capitol riot defendants, such as one of the Oath Keepers who have been charged with seditious conspiracy and several people in the sights of the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection. The court found that he failed to follow “professional rules that govern safekeeping...
LAW
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho Capital Sun

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Capital Sun is a nonprofit news organization delivering accountability reporting on state government, politics and policy in the Gem state. As longtime Idahoans ourselves, we understand the challenges and opportunities facing Idaho. We provide in-depth reporting on legislative and state policy, health care, tax policy, the environment, Idaho’s explosive population growth and more. Our mission is relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Boise and beyond are made and how they affect everyday Idahoans. We aim to tell untold stories and provide data, context and analysis on the issues that matter most throughout the state.

 https://idahocapitalsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy