ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower reopens to the public this Saturday

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3la2_0f0sqZOq00

For the first time since the pandemic started, you will be able to visit the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower in Baltimore.

The tower was finished in 1911. It was modeled after the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy. In 2007, it was transformed into gallery space for local artists. It features 15 floors full with artwork and a clock room.

For $8, you can participate in a tour of the clock room and see the inner working of the clock up close.

The Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower officially reopens to the public Saturday, April 9. You can visit the building every Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

SentryWorld reopens to the public Monday

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - SentryWorld re-opened to the public Monday, after being closed on and off since the beginning of the pandemic. SentryWorld is known for its golf courses, indoor facilities and event space. It’s also owned by Sentry Insurance, which its headquarters is based in Stevens Point.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WMBB

Local artist reopens art gallery

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local artist reopened his doors after being closed for the last three years. The public can now enjoy and purchase Paul Brent’s art from his new gallery. During Hurricane Michael, Brent’s gallery was completely destroyed, then during reconstruction an electrical fire burned his gallery to the ground. On Saturday, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
iheart.com

Esplanade Public Art Exhibits Botanicals Frozen In Life

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — With Boston at the tail end of winter, the Esplanade Association is putting on a public arts display that showcases flowers on ice for the weekend. The public ice art exhibition, "Frozen in Life" was created by artist Anna Thurber, who the EA said has been refining a nuanced process of creating unique ice compositions with botanicals and photographing the results for over a decade.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Baltimore, MD
Kearney Hub

The G.W. Frank Museum in Kearney reopening Saturday

KEARNEY – The G.W. Frank Museum of History and Culture is reopening Saturday with limited public hours. Located at 2010 University Drive on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus, the museum will be open noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays until further notice. Museum Director April White hopes to open for additional days in the near future.
KEARNEY, NE
WBOC

DuPont Nature Center to Reopen Saturday, April 2

MILFORD, Del.- The DuPont Nature Center at Mispillion Harbor Reserve will welcome visitors again when it reopens for the season Saturday, April 2, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Friday. The facility will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from April through September on...
MILFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tower#Italy#Seltzer#Florence#The Palazzo Vecchio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FingerLakes1.com

The Art Studio 126 Main in Penn Yan reopens after flooding

The newest art studio in Penn Yan opened in June 2020 on Main Street in Penn Yan by Crissy McGinness and Macy Hall. It was their dream to open a shop to take their skills and craftmanship to the next level, and they did just that – unfortunately during a pandemic which has presented many challenges, but they pushed through.
PENN YAN, NY
KRGV

Weslaco performing arts theater reopens

A performing arts theater in Weslaco that was forced to close its doors in 2020 has reopened. Shows have been selling out at the I-Theater, known as the Water Tower Theater in downtown Weslaco. "It's a beautiful space, and it served this community for 52 years," theater director Steve Urbina...
WESLACO, TX
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy