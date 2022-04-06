Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower reopens to the public this Saturday

For the first time since the pandemic started, you will be able to visit the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower in Baltimore.

The tower was finished in 1911. It was modeled after the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, Italy. In 2007, it was transformed into gallery space for local artists. It features 15 floors full with artwork and a clock room.

For $8, you can participate in a tour of the clock room and see the inner working of the clock up close.

The Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower officially reopens to the public Saturday, April 9. You can visit the building every Saturday from 11am to 4pm.

