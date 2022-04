The Poteet City Council agenda lists a major item to possibly dismiss Police Chief Bruce Hickman. This huge action is taking place less than three weeks away from Poteet’s crowning glory, the Poteet Strawberry Festival. This is not a new item. Mayor Denise Sanchez, while a council member, kept Police Chief Hickman on the city council agenda for possible removal or suspension for months in the past. Also on the agenda is an item to consider temporarily delegating all administrative authority to the mayor and repeal all ordinances/policies in conflict of allowing that authority to happen.

POTEET, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO