Last week, as I drove back home, I looked in the rearview mirror and I noticed a large plume that was definitely not a cloud. I thought, “Surely this is not yet another fire?” Sure enough, it was another big fire that engulfed a large amount of grassland. These have been a reoccurring event around here and just about in all of the surrounding counties. I got to thinking about the volunteering folks out there and I’m on board with the rest of the county by applauding the volunteer fire departments of Atascosa County for their dedication.

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO