Boston’s positivity rate goes above 5% for the first time in weeks

By Kelly Sullivan, Boston 25 News
 2 days ago
BOSTON — It was mid-February the last time Boston’s covid positivity rate was above 5%. It was that same time that the city dropped the ‘B Together’ initiative, which required people to show proof of vaccination to get into several places, including bars and restaurants. That’s because the city was below the thresholds Mayor Michelle Wu set for positivity rate and hospitalizations.

But the latest numbers show the city’s positivity rate is 5.3%, which is slightly above the 5%threshold Mayor Wu set. The other two metrics are still below the thresholds, with 68 people in Boston hospitals and 88% of ICU beds taken up by COVID patients.

The state’s positivity rate is lower at 2.67%. The Massachusetts Department of Health reported just 1,116 covid cases yesterday, which is up from 882 covid cases from last Tuesday. The number of covid hospitalizations increased by 21 patients to 237.

Despite the positivity rate creeping up above 5% in Boston, Mayor Wu has not said anything about reinstituting any mandates. We have reached out to her office for comment.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

