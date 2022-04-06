DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS TRASH-OFF

As the year roars, spring is upon us, and we are ready for some warmer weather and time to spend with our family outdoors. In this great country we live in, we can expect to have the freedom to take time away from work to spend with our families. These freedoms should be cherished and protected for our future generations. Not too far away there are people just like us that, in the not-too-distant past, were celebrating their independence, but now are fighting against an invading army that wants to defeat their spirit and rule over them with an iron fist. How do we keep this from happening here in America? How do we let our elected officials know the will of the people? What are the principles that drive us in our “Pursuit of life, liberty and happiness” that our constitution spells out as “unalienable rights”? These answers are found in our Party platforms. Have you taken the time to sit down and read the platforms of the different parties’? The Republican Party platform affirms these beliefs in its preamble and defines the principles that we hold dear such as “We expect our leaders to uphold these truths through acknowledgement and action.” I encourage you to read these documents for yourself and make up your mind just where you stand. “If we fail to maintain our sovereignty, we risk losing the freedom to live these ideals.”

ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO