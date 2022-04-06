ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascosa County, TX

DON’T MESS WITH TEXAS TRASH-OFF

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, April 2 Atascosa County Democratic Chairwoman Julie Hilberg and volunteer Kathy Coronado participated in the annual Don’t...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 1

Related
Odessa American

LANDGRAF: Don’t mess with Odessa

Texans, especially West Texans, have a certain reputation. We’re people of faith, honest and direct. We’re proud of our state and nation, and will let you know it. We love our families. While all of those traits certainly describe Odessans, we’ve created our own brand over the decades,...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Kim Kardashian calls on Texas governor to stop execution of Melissa Lucio

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The upcoming scheduled execution of a mother of 14 in Texas is getting the attention of Kim Kardashian.The reality star is showing her support for Melissa Lucio, who was sent to death row after being convicted of murder for the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah. Prosecutors say the toddler was the victim of child abuse and that while at the hospital in 2007 she showed signs of having a head injury and an untreated broken arm.Kardashian tweeted, "I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you....
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Atascosa County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Atascosa County, TX
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
The Associated Press

Texas lawmakers meet with woman facing execution

HOUSTON (AP) — A group of bipartisan Texas lawmakers on Wednesday visited a death row inmate whose execution they are trying to stop amid doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter. State Reps. Jeff Leach, a Republican, and Joe Moody, a Democrat, led a group of lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 93.1

I Keep Getting Texts About Selling Property I DON’T OWN In Texas

We all know that the real estate market is at absolute insanity right now especially for home buyers and renters alike. Its really crazy here in East Texas where according to a recent report from KETK, folks in Rusk County are finding it hard to find a place to rent there. One of the reasons things are crazy right now is "speculators" who are looking to pay cash for properties that they can turn around and flip at a crazy price. Some of these folks are so desperate they are spamming folks like me with calls and texts about stuff we DON'T EVEN OWN.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democratic#Democrats#Texas Highway Department
Pleasanton Express

Here we go again

The Poteet City Council agenda lists a major item to possibly dismiss Police Chief Bruce Hickman. This huge action is taking place less than three weeks away from Poteet’s crowning glory, the Poteet Strawberry Festival. This is not a new item. Mayor Denise Sanchez, while a council member, kept Police Chief Hickman on the city council agenda for possible removal or suspension for months in the past. Also on the agenda is an item to consider temporarily delegating all administrative authority to the mayor and repeal all ordinances/policies in conflict of allowing that authority to happen.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Wells Construction granted bid for Pleasanton Primary entrance upgrade

Acting Superintendent Cheryl Barron gave a quick rundown on the events taking place on campuses of the Pleasanton School District. At the March meeting, she reported that there was a Superintendent/ Student Cabinet luncheon on Feb. 22. During March, the schematics for the new ag facility were presented and there was a ribbon cutting for the JROTC obstacle course. Attorneys Walsh Gallegos are currently working on the redistricting plan.
PLEASANTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Pleasanton Express

FRANKLIN LAMB

Franklin Lamb, 78, passed away on March 19, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Franklin was born on June 14, 1943, in Pleasanton, to Roy Lamb and Philomena Arnold Lamb. Franklin married LouAnn Whitener (Lamb) on Nov. 24, 1965, in Pleasanton. Franklin was a graduate of Pleasanton High School and later of...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

ETHEL LOUISE KOUTNY

Ethel Louise (Cooper) Koutny was born Feb. 17, 1943, in Yoakum to Winston (Pete) and Ethel Avants Cooper. Louise loved Jesus and had a giving heart. Growing up, she attended Jourdanton and Pleasanton schools and Victoria Business School. While working at Texas Oil and Gas in Victoria, she met her husband Jim, and married him on June 20, 1970. Their 51-year marriage blessed them with three children, Karen Koutny Miller, Mark Koutny and Jason Koutny; one grandson, Coby Koutny; and one granddaughter Mandy Miller.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Hosted by Coastal Conservation Association Texas Tri-County Chapter. Friday, April 8 at 6 p.m. Atascosa County Show Barn in Pleasanton. Live and silent auction and drawing for prizes. Tickets are $70 for 18 and older and $30 for 6-17 (membership included). For tickets call Justin at 210-585-0401 or visit ccatexas.org.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

The Mathematics of Parenting

Two plus one equals two. Two plus two equals too many. It’s true. Ask any parent who has gone from one child to two children. They will confirm it. When you have two parents and one child, many times it’s not like having a child at all. With just one baby, we still packed up and went whenever and wherever we wanted. Our social life didn’t really change much. We just grabbed the diaper bag and the little one came along for the ride. If we wanted to visit friends and stay up half the night playing dominoes, she perched in her infant seat next to me and watched everything we did. Life was a breeze.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Deadline nears to register for elections

Eligible Texas voters who have not done so already have until April 7 to register to vote in the May 7 statewide constitutional amendment election, as well as any local elections for city, school districts and other local entities. “In the upcoming May 7 election, every Texas voter will have...
TEXAS STATE
Pleasanton Express

Belong presentation at Atascosa Inter-Agency Council meeting

The Atascosa Inter- Agency Council met at the Pleasanton Civic Center on Thursday, March 10. AIC is a partnership of over 50 agencies and businesses who provide services to Atascosa County residents. Presenters at the meeting were Eddie Gentry and Belia Valenzuela with Belong. The nonprofit organization is a division...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County Republican Party

As the year roars, spring is upon us, and we are ready for some warmer weather and time to spend with our family outdoors. In this great country we live in, we can expect to have the freedom to take time away from work to spend with our families. These freedoms should be cherished and protected for our future generations. Not too far away there are people just like us that, in the not-too-distant past, were celebrating their independence, but now are fighting against an invading army that wants to defeat their spirit and rule over them with an iron fist. How do we keep this from happening here in America? How do we let our elected officials know the will of the people? What are the principles that drive us in our “Pursuit of life, liberty and happiness” that our constitution spells out as “unalienable rights”? These answers are found in our Party platforms. Have you taken the time to sit down and read the platforms of the different parties’? The Republican Party platform affirms these beliefs in its preamble and defines the principles that we hold dear such as “We expect our leaders to uphold these truths through acknowledgement and action.” I encourage you to read these documents for yourself and make up your mind just where you stand. “If we fail to maintain our sovereignty, we risk losing the freedom to live these ideals.”
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa Co. LRO meets to distribute $88K in food and shelter funds

The Atascosa County Local Recipient Organization (LRO) was chosen to receive Phase 39 funding for the county in the amount of $21,604 and $66,772 for the American Rescue Plan Act-R funding. Members of the Atascosa County LRO met recently for their board meeting at the Atascosa County Courthouse, to discuss...
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy