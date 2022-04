Fern Britton's fans rushed to share their concern after she tweeted that she wasn't feeling well. The author, 64, wrote on Twitter: "I'm so achy today. No Covid but whole bod in need of a recharge." Ferne's fans weren't convinced that she was Covid-free, with one saying: "Hope you are better soon. If you have done a covid test, remember it is better to do it in the throat and not nose," while another advised: "I tested negative even though I had sore throat and achey . Did another test later in the day and was positive."

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO