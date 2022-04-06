Lopez scores 28, Bucks beat Bulls 127-106 to clinch Central

Suns sit 4 starters against Clippers in back-to-back. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Newcastle beats Wolves to move 10 points clear of drop zone. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Blue Jays use historic opening day comeback to beat Rangers. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Sounders top NYCFC 3-1 in 1st leg of Champions League semis. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Comments / 0