Longmont, CO

A Longmont farm wants to teach people how to grow food under solar panels

By Margaret Fleming
coloradosun.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime for a pop quiz: What’s the definition of agrivoltaics?. For readers new to the intersection of farming and green energy, agrivoltaic is the word used to describe the use of land for both agriculture and solar photovoltaic power. And since 2020, Byron Kominek has been trying to make the case...

coloradosun.com

Related
Good News Network

These Solar Panels Also Pull in Water Vapor to Grow Crops in the Desert

Using a unique hydrogel, scientists in Saudi Arabia have successfully drawn water out of the dry air for growing spinach—while producing electricity from the solar panels that power it all. The system offers a sustainable, low-cost strategy to improve food and water security for people living in dry-climate regions.
AGRICULTURE
WATE

Solar panels at CAC Beardsley Community Farm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In partnership with Solar Alliance, CAC Beardsley Community Farm is installing a series of solar panels to provide the power needed on-site. At CAC Beardsley Community Farm there are always many projects going on to develop the property. On the day of our visit the farm was holding their monthly “Work Party” that invites the community out to the farm to get their hands dirty, their regular seed swap event, and a solar panel installation project. The solar project is being executed in conjunction with Solar Alliance, a solar energy company that services the entire southeast.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Want foods fresh from the farm? Here are five farmers markets within 20 miles of Topeka.

For those looking for locally grown produce, Topeka and its surrounding areas will be bursting with life in April and May. April isn't too early for farmers markets to thrive. In addition to lettuce, radishes, kale, spinach, herbs and other cool-weather crops, starters for plants like tomatoes and pansies, honey, farm fresh eggs and meat will be there.
TOPEKA, KS
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Denver Has a Shrinkage Problem — and It's Not Alone

Colorado is no longer experiencing a population boom, as new figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show. According to the latest Census data, Denver County lost thousands of residents from 2020 to 2021, after the population had grown from 600,158 in 2010 to 715,522 in 2020. At least seven other Colorado counties also experienced population dips, including three more in the metro area. And while none of the seven largest metropolitan statistical areas in the state suffered similar shrinkage, their population gains were modest, owing in part to fallout from COVID-19. Evidence suggests that many Colorado women delayed getting pregnant in the pandemic's first year, for example, and while the birth rate tended to pick up in year two, much of the increase in newborns was offset by a spike in deaths.
DENVER, CO
Reuters

Special Report: U.S. solar expansion stalled by rural land-use protests

April 7 (Reuters) - The Solar Star project in California is among the largest solar energy facilities in the world, boasting 1.7 million panels spread over 3,000 acres north of Los Angeles. Its gargantuan scale points to an uncomfortable fact for the industry: a natural gas power plant 100 miles south produces the same amount of energy on just 122 acres.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Curbing rooftop solar is a poor way to promote equity

Curbing subsidies to address inequalities only delays widespread and equitable adoption of rooftop solar, argues Eric O'Shaughnessy. The future of rooftop PV in the United States is currently being decided in electric utility regulatory proceedings. These proceedings concentrate on cost shifting: the idea that PV adopters reap exceptional savings at the expense of non-adopters. The question of cost shifting is still disputed, but for this commentary let us assume that rooftop PV deployment meaningfully increases electricity rates for non-adopters. These cost shifts are largely regressive, given that adopters tend to earn more than non-adopters. Under this premise, several states have proposed reforms to promote equity by preventing cost shifts, most recently California. In a proposed decision, the California utility regulator recommended reduced compensation for PV output exported to the grid and higher fixed charges for PV adopters. As the country's largest PV market, California's proposal could influence future reforms in other states.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KKTV

Wind likely to blame for a modular building on its roof in Colorado on Tuesday

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Some people in Pueblo West may have been a bit confused if they drove down Boyero Avenue on Tuesday. One 11 News viewer reached out with photos of what appeared to a modular unit or even a mobile home on its roof near Marengo Drive off Boyero Avenue. 11 News reached out the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office and learned they received a call just before 10 a.m. from the owners of the unit. According to the sheriff’s office, the unit was in transit on a trailer when it is believed the wind took it off the trailer on onto the side of the road! The sheriff’s office adds the company that owns the modular unit will be coming back to pick it up.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
Grist

A new record for battery storage

It’s Tuesday, April 5, and the U.S. set a new record for energy storage. U.S. battery storage surged to a new record last year as power grids and property owners added more than 3,500 megawatts of capacity — enough to power roughly 1 million homes for a few hours at a time. That’s more than double the previous record set in 2020, according to a report released last week by the research firm Wood Mackenzie and the trade group American Clean Power Association, or ACP.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

