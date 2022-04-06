ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

6 injured when luggage falls on passengers on CLT Airport bus

By Mike Andrews
 2 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Six people were injured when overhead luggage fell on passengers on board a Charlotte Douglas International Airport employee bus Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident reportedly happened around 5:30 a.m. on Harlee Avenue.

Police said a vehicle “merged suddenly” in front of the employee bus, causing the driver to slam on the brakes. Luggage in the overhead compartments fell on some of the passengers.

Medic confirmed six people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said there was not a collision between the bus and the vehicle.

