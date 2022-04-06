ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Renault refreshes Captur and Clio ranges for spring

Shropshire Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are also new offers available across the Renault range. Renault has announced enhanced specifications across its Captur and Clio ranges, as well as new finance offers across the firm’s line-up. The updates include a revised trim line-up, with both models now consisting of Evolution, Techno and R.S....

www.shropshirestar.com

