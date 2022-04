University of the Southwest golf coach Tyler James and six students were among nine people killed in a car crash on Tuesday night in West Texas, according to a report by ESPN. The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash occurred when a pickup truck crossed the center line of a two-lane road in Andrews County, colliding with a van carrying members the University of the Southwest's men's and women's golf teams.

ANDREWS COUNTY, TX ・ 22 DAYS AGO