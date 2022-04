The US Justice Department has been busy for more than a year tracking down and prosecuting participants in the Capitol riot, but is now facing an unprecedented problem; it doesn't have enough lawyers to carry out the prosecutions. NBC News reports that more than 775 supporters of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on 6 January have been arrested. More than 225 people have pleaded guilty thus far, and two have been convicted during a trial. More than 50 have been sentenced to prison. However, 15 months after the inciting event, more than 500 active cases still require resolution,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO