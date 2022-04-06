ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Staying Damp & Dreary Wednesday

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a brief break from the rain Tuesday night, but it is already back on track to return to...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Damp
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast, mid-Atlantic facing severe storms forecast

Another day of strong-to severe storms will impact portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic. Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and tornadoes will all be possible. Rain will also sweep across the Northeast, clearing up Wednesday afternoon before the next round moves in on Thursday. Meanwhile, snow will accumulate across...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Sunday showers (rain and snow)

We're not done yet after very early Saturday morning with mix chances. More mix chances return to the forecast Sunday afternoon/evening after what looks to be a beautiful weekend. Much like the chance for early Saturday, it will be racing in from the southwest. Also, we will start out with rain chances before becoming mix and outright snow chances into Monday morning as we cool off. There is still some uncertainty around how much snowfall will occur. Models have been ranging anywhere between .5" and 3-5" of snow, with more of it expected in southern Minnesota. We'll know more on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Rain today, snow expected Saturday

Rain is expected today, with snow likely on Saturday, the National Weather Service said. Between a quarter- and a half-inch could fall today. Highs will reach 45, with lows dropping to 23 tonight. Wednesday will be partly sunny, with highs around 49. Lows will dip to 25 that night. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Lots of weather luck Thursday; a damp start to the weekend expected

For the second consecutive year, St. Patrick's Day will feature balmy afternoon temperatures and dry weather. Readings will find their way to around 70 in the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The average high for the 17th of March is 47 degrees. Ahead of an approaching weather...
ENVIRONMENT
WDBJ7.com

Staying dry overnight and for Tuesday; rain builds in Wednesday

Temperatures drop near that freezing mark tonight in the low-mid 30s. On Tuesday, we’ll be slightly warmer than today with highs heading into the upper 60s with no chances for rain. Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCE. By Wednesday a southern system...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK weather: Snow set to fall again after temperature plunges to -7C in Arctic freeze

More snow is set to hit parts of Britain this week as colder spring weather continues to hit parts of the UK. An Arctic blast sent the mercury tumbling to -7.5C in parts of Wales last night. The freezing conditions come days after it was warned London could see its coldest April night in around 70 years.Warmer weather is set to bring a brief respite before further spring snowy conditions make a return, the Met Office said.“A band of cloud and rain continues to move south on Monday morning, in its wake remaining rather cloudy with rain and drizzle...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy