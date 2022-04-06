Staying Damp & Dreary Wednesday

We're not done yet after very early Saturday morning with mix chances. More mix chances return to the forecast Sunday afternoon/evening after what looks to be a beautiful weekend. Much like the chance for early Saturday, it will be racing in from the southwest. Also, we will start out with rain chances before becoming mix and outright snow chances into Monday morning as we cool off. There is still some uncertainty around how much snowfall will occur. Models have been ranging anywhere between .5" and 3-5" of snow, with more of it expected in southern Minnesota. We'll know more on Saturday.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO