Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Chenghai Xue, the man charged with killing his nephew in a courthouse parking lot, will be arraigned Friday for murder.
According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Xue was at the Cambridge District Courthouse in Medford Thursday afternoon to get an extension of a restraining order against his 23-year-old nephew.
But the judge denied his request, Ryan said, and Xue got into his car and ran down his nephew in the parking lot, pinning him.
“Mr. Xue exited the car with a handgun, leaned over the nephew and shot him multiple times,” Ryan said.
The nephew, who has not been identified,...
