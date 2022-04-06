ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winchester, IN

Winchester police alert public about man who allegedly sent graphic images to 14-year-old decoy

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XewNS_0f0si1Qx00

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Police in Winchester, Indiana alerted the public about a man suspected of messaging and texting an underage decoy.

In a Facebook post , police said they were seeking information on Zachary Thomas. They said Thomas is believed to have sent sexually explicit photos of himself to a decoy posing as a 14-year-old.

According to the post, Thomas had also “taken significant steps in meeting the decoy in person.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BCdx_0f0si1Qx00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kmqxN_0f0si1Qx00

Police also shared text messages between Thomas and the decoy where he said he was 27. When asked if he minded if the decoy was 14, he responded, “Lol ok and yes I’m ok with it.”

Any information can be sent to Capt. Bradley Cottrell at bradley.cottrell@winchester-in.gov or by telephone at (765)584-6845 ext. 2002.

ISP, FBI name so-called ‘I-65 killer’ through investigative genealogy

In a comment on the Facebook post, the department said, “We would like to thank the community for a flood of information. We have the information that we needed.”

Thomas has not been charged with anything.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX59

Gary police search for woman linked to I-65 crash

GARY, Ind. — Police in Gary, Indiana are investigating the disappearance of a woman linked to a mysterious crash on I-65. Police say Ariana Taylor was last heard from on Saturday, April 2. Early on Sunday morning, police in Gary responded to a crash near the I-65 and the I-80/94 interchange, according to WGN. A […]
GARY, IN
FOX59

Indiana mom accused of murdering 5-year-old son; molesting 9-year-old girl

PORTLAND, Ind. — A 27-year-old Portland woman is accused of murdering her 5-year-old son and molesting a 9-year-old girl, according to the Jay County Prosecutor’s Office. Chelsea L. Crossland faces charges of murder and neglect of a dependent in relation to the death of her son Christian Crossland. She also faces a separate charge of […]
PORTLAND, IN
FOX59

What we know about the missing Indy couple found in Nevada

More than a week ago, an Indiana couple set off in their RV to meet up with friends in Tucson, Arizona. But they never arrived, setting off a search effort. We’ve now learned that Ronnie Barker has been found dead and his wife Beverly was taken to a hospital. Here’s what we know about the […]
TUCSON, AZ
KMBC.com

Chillicothe Police Department issues Endangered Silver Alert for 81-year-old man

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The Chillicothe Police Department has issued an Endangered Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who went missing from Chillicothe, Missouri. Stanley Depee went missing Friday at 7:30 p.m. from 1414 Clay Street. He left his home to drive to a house about one block away and never arrived. Police say Depee was driving a red and white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban with a Missouri license plate bearing 8WCT29 when he went missing. The vehicle does not have working headlights.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winchester, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
KXRM

Recognize me? Woman accused of cashing stolen checks

UPDATE: According to the sheriff’s office, the woman has been identified. ORIGINAL STORY: PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of cashing several stolen checks. Pictures show a female suspect with dark hair inside a vehicle. If you know who the woman is, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Police#Isp#Fox 59
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX59

Indiana teen charged in death of girl, 6, to remain in jail

A judge says a 15-year-old boy accused of molesting and fatally strangling a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl last year will remain held at a county jail as he awaits trial. The boy’s attorneys asked a St. Joseph County judge during a Wednesday court hearing to send the teen back to the county’s juvenile facility. But the judge repeatedly denied those requests, saying that while the situation was not ideal the juvenile center will not take the young defendant. The boy is being held in the St. Joseph County Jail. He's charged as an adult in the March 2021 death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
NEW CARLISLE, IN
WDTN

Woman who dropped off baby at Dayton hospital ID’d

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — UPDATE: The Dayton Police Department has identified the woman who’s believed to have left a baby at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Thursday. ORIGINAL: The Dayton Police Department is looking for a woman suspected of dropping off a baby at the hospital and leaving.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS
FOX59

FOX59

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy