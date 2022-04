DeLorean has announced that its new EV will be unveiled in August, the car will be made official on the 18th of August at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The design of the new DeLorean EV will be slightly different from the previous model that has been made iconic by the Back to the Future movies. The photo above is a teaser of this new electric vehicle.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO