San Jose, CA

Boviet Solar shifts focus to 600W modules, N-TOPCon, HJT cells

By Ryan Kennedy
pv-magazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoviet Solar, a Vietnam-based solar PV manufacturer based in San Jose, California, has announced plans to rebrand its solar modules, in addition to three new R&D initiatives. The company is known for producing monocrystalline PERC PV cells and monofacial and bifacial modules. It is now working on several R&D projects, in...

www.pv-magazine.com

The Associated Press

KORE Power Acquires Northern Reliability Inc. (NRI); Announces Launch of KORE Solutions

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho & WATERBURY, Vt.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 23, 2022-- KORE Power, Inc. has acquired Northern Reliability (NRI) and launched KORE Solutions, a full-service storage integrator that will operate as a division of the U.S.-based battery manufacturer, allowing KORE Power to become a vertically integrated energy solutions provider. This press...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Will non-thermal nuclear fusion be the Holy Grail of clean energy?

Australia-based deep tech startup HB11 Energy has successfully exhibited what one of its physicist co-founders theoretically posited as a path to clean energy generation, utilizing high power, high precision lasers to start fusion reactions between hydrogen and boron-11 rather than heating hydrogen isotopes to hundred-million-degree temperatures. The achievement came two...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Building-Block Solar Cells: Computer Algorithm Searches for New Materials for Better Organic Solar Cells

Organic, carbon-based, materials already see widespread use in displays today, but they are also promising materials for new solar cells. However, tailoring their properties is time-consuming and requires extensive chemical synthesis and characterization. A new simulation protocol has now been developed at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research that combines already known molecular building blocks to form new structures and correlates them with the solar cell efficiency and could thus significantly simplify development processes.
SCIENCE
ScienceBlog.com

Scientists achieve record efficiency for ultra-thin solar panels

A team co-led team by the University of Surrey has successfully increased the levels of energy absorbed by wafer-thin photovoltaic panels by 25%. Their solar panels, just one micrometre thick (1μm), convert light into electricity more efficiently than others as thin and pave the way to make it easier to general more clean, green energy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Better nuclear fusion reactor walls represent a major engineering advance for the technology

Scientists at a laboratory in England have shattered the record for the amount of energy produced during a controlled, sustained fusion reaction. The production of 59 megajoules of energy over five seconds at the Joint European Torus—or JET—experiment in England has been called "a breakthrough" by some news outlets and caused quite a lot of excitement among physicists. But a common line regarding fusion electricity production is that it is "always 20 years away."
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

The most precise-ever measurement of W boson mass suggests the standard model needs improvement

After 10 years of careful analysis and scrutiny, scientists of the CDF collaboration at the U.S. Department of Energy's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory announced today that they have achieved the most precise measurement to date of the mass of the W boson, one of nature's force-carrying particles. Using data collected by the Collider Detector at Fermilab, or CDF, scientists have now determined the particle's mass with a precision of 0.01%—twice as precise as the previous best measurement. It corresponds to measuring the weight of an 800-pound gorilla to 1.5 ounces.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Molecular Engineers Show How To Make “Computer” Out of Liquid Crystals

Breakthrough at UChicago could pave the way for applications in robotics, computing using soft materials. Researchers with the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering have shown for the first time how to design the basic elements needed for logic operations using a kind of material called a liquid crystal—paving the way for a completely novel way of performing computations.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Targeting lung cancer cells with MUC1 aptamer-functionalized PLA-PEG nanocarriers

MUC1 aptamer-functionalized PLA-PEG nanocarriers at various w/w ratios (polymer to doxorubicin weight ratio) were prepared by a double emulsion method. Physiochemical properties, encapsulation efficiency (EE), loading content (LC) and in vitro release kinetics of DOX were assessed. Furthermore, cytotoxicity and antitumor activity of prepared PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1 were evaluated by MTT assay and flow cytometry against MUC1-overexpressing A-549 cell line. Targeted nanocarriers (PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1) induced higher apoptosis rate (36.3"‰Â±"‰3.44%) for 24Â h in MUC1 positive A-549 cancer cells in compare to non-targeted form (PLA-PEG/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1, 11.37"‰Â±"‰1.65%) and free DOX (4.35"‰Â±"‰0.81%). In other word, the percentage of cell death in A-549 lung cancer cells treated with PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs at w/w ratio 10:1 is 3.19 and 8.34 fold higher than in non-targeted form and Free DOX treated cancer cells, respectively. Therefore, PLA-PEG-Apt/DOX NPs might be considered a promising drug delivery system for targeted drug delivery towards MUC1-overexpressing tumors cells.
CANCER
Phys.org

How the mechanism of photoionization can provide insights into complex molecular potentials

How can researchers use the mechanism of photoionization to gain insight into complex molecular potential? This question has now been answered by a team led by Prof. Dr. Giuseppe Sansone from the Institute of Physics at the University of Freiburg. The researchers from Freiburg, the Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics in Heidelberg and groups at the Universidad Autonoma in Madrid/Spain and the University of Trieste/Italy have published their results in the journal Nature Communications.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Ultrafast seawater desalination with covalent organic framework membranes

The lack of access to clean water for billions of people represents a fundamental global sustainability challenge that must be addressed. Seawater desalination using membrane technologies provides a promising solution; however, the dominating desalination membranes often show low permeation flux and deficient fouling resistance. Here we achieve ultrafast desalination by taking advantage of covalent organic framework (COF) membranes where TaPa-SO3H nanosheets are linked by TpTTPA nanoribbons through electrostatic and Ï€"“Ï€ interactions to form an ordered and robust structure. The optimum COF membrane exhibits excellent rejection of NaCl (99.91%) and more importantly an ultrafast water flux of 267"‰kg"‰mâˆ’2"‰hâˆ’1, which outperforms the state-of-the-art designs and is 4"“10 times higher than conventional membranes. Furthermore, the desired fouling resistance underpins superior operational stability (108"‰h) and high salinity (7.5"‰wt%) tolerance, offering great potential in practical applications.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Convenient synthesis of dipeptide structures in solution phase assisted by a thioaza functionalized magnetic nanocatalyst

In this study, a heterogeneous nanocatalyst is presented that is capable to efficiently catalyze the synthetic reactions of amide bond formation between the amino acids. This nanocatalyst which is named Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA (TABHA stands for thio-aza-bicyclo-hepten amine), was composed of several layers that increased the surface area to be functionalized with 2-aminothiazole rings via Diels"“Alder approach. Firstly, various analytic methods such as Fourier-transform infrared (FTIR) and energy-dispersive X-ray (EDX) spectroscopic methods, thermogravimetric analysis (TGA), electron microscopy (EM), and UV"“vis diffuse reflectance spectroscopy (UV-DRS) have been used to characterize the desired structure of the Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA catalyst. Afterward, the application of the presented catalytic system has been studied in the peptide bond formation reactions. Due to the existence of a magnetic core in the structure of the nanocatalyst, the nanoparticles (NPs) could be easily separated from the reaction medium by an external magnet. This special feature has been corroborated by the obtained results from vibrating-sample magnetometer (VSM) analysis that showed 24Â emuÂ gâˆ’1 magnetic saturation for the catalytic system. Amazingly, a small amount of Fe3O4@SiO2/TABHA particles (0.2Â g) has resulted in ca. 90% efficiency in catalyzing the peptide bond formation at ambient temperature, over 4Â h. Also, this nanocatalyst has demonstrated an acceptable recycling ability, where ca. 76% catalytic performance has been observed after four recycles. Due to high convenience in the preparation, application, and recyclization processes, and also because of lower cost than the traditional coupling reagents (like TBTU), the presented catalytic system is recommended for the industrial utilization.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Endothelial pannexin-1 channels modulate macrophage and smooth muscle cell activation in abdominal aortic aneurysm formation

Pannexin-1 (Panx1) channels have been shown to regulate leukocyte trafficking and tissue inflammation but the mechanism of Panx1 in chronic vascular diseases like abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) is unknown. Here we demonstrate that Panx1 on endothelial cells, but not smooth muscle cells, orchestrate a cascade of signaling events to mediate vascular inflammation and remodeling. Mechanistically, Panx1 on endothelial cells acts as a conduit for ATP release that stimulates macrophage activation via P2X7 receptors and mitochondrial DNA release to increase IL-1Î² and HMGB1 secretion. Secondly, Panx1 signaling regulates smooth muscle cell-dependent intracellular Ca2+ release and vascular remodeling via P2Y2 receptors. Panx1 blockade using probenecid markedly inhibits leukocyte transmigration, aortic inflammation and remodeling to mitigate AAA formation. Panx1 expression is upregulated in human AAAs and retrospective clinical data demonstrated reduced mortality in aortic aneurysm patients treated with Panx1 inhibitors. Collectively, these data identify Panx1 signaling as a contributory mechanism of AAA formation.
CANCER
thefastmode.com

Hailo, CVEDIA Partner to Launch Next-Gen Thermal Edge AI Solutions

Hailo, a leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker, has announced its partnership with CVEDIA, a leader in edge computer vision software, to launch next-generation thermal edge AI solutions. The joint solutions combine CVEDIA’s computer vision expertise alongside its synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8 AI processor to offer customers high-performance, scalable...
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

High-energy and durable lithium metal batteries using garnet-type solid electrolytes with tailored lithium-metal compatibility

Lithium metal batteries using solid electrolytes are considered to be the next-generation lithium batteries due to their enhanced energy density and safety. However, interfacial instabilities between Li-metal and solid electrolytes limit their implementation in practical batteries. Herein, Li-metal batteries using tailored garnet-type Li7-xLa3-aZr2-bO12 (LLZO) solid electrolytes is reported, which shows remarkable stability and energy density, meeting the lifespan requirements of commercial applications. We demonstrate that the compatibility between LLZO and lithium metal is crucial for long-term stability, which is accomplished by bulk dopant regulating and dopant-specific interfacial treatment using protonation/etching. An all-solid-state with 5"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2 cathode delivers a cumulative capacity of over 4000"‰mAh"‰cmâˆ’2 at 3"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2, which to the best of our knowledge, is the highest cycling parameter reported for Li-metal batteries with LLZOs. These findings are expected to promote the development of solid-state Li-metal batteries by highlighting the efficacy of the coupled bulk and interface doping of solid electrolytes.
INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Researchers capture X-ray images of electric vehicle batteries as they degrade over time

Canadian Light Source (CLS) researcher Toby Bond uses X-rays to help engineer powerful electric vehicle batteries with longer lifetimes. His research, published in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society, shows how the charge/discharge cycles of batteries cause physical damage eventually leading to reduced energy storage. This new work points to a link between cracks that form in the battery material and depletion of vital liquids that carry charge.
CARS
Nature.com

Electrochemical CO reduction to ethylene by ultrathin CuO nanoplate arrays

Electrochemical reduction of CO2 to multi-carbon fuels and chemical feedstocks is an appealing approach to mitigate excessive CO2 emissions. However, the reported catalysts always show either a low Faradaic efficiency of the C2+ product or poor long-term stability. Herein, we report a facile and scalable anodic corrosion method to synthesize oxygen-rich ultrathin CuO nanoplate arrays, which form Cu/Cu2O heterogeneous interfaces through self-evolution during electrocatalysis. The catalyst exhibits a high C2H4 Faradaic efficiency of 84.5%, stable electrolysis for ~55"‰h in a flow cell using a neutral KCl electrolyte, and a full-cell ethylene energy efficiency of 27.6% at 200"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 in a membrane electrode assembly electrolyzer. Mechanism analyses reveal that the stable nanostructures, stable Cu/Cu2O interfaces, and enhanced adsorption of the *OCCOH intermediate preserve selective and prolonged C2H4 production. The robust and scalable produced catalyst coupled with mild electrolytic conditions facilitates the practical application of electrochemical CO2 reduction.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

