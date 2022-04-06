ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Which Characters Are in the Rogue One DLC Pack?

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is finally here, along with some extra DLC. Here are all the characters included in the Rogue One DLC...

epicstream.com

Mark Hamill is Astonished by Original Star Wars Trilogy Fact About Luke Skywalker

Just when you thought you already knew every bit of information there is to know about the Star Wars universe, one of the longest-running science-fiction franchises will continue to astonish you with facts that most of us are only learning about today. Take for instance Mark Hamill, who recently took to Twitter to express his shock and delight after finding out a crazy original trilogy fact about his iconic character Luke Skywalker.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Daisy Ridley Finally Responds to Star Wars Return Rumors

Say what you will about Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy but despite its failure to leave a positive mark on fans, at the end of the day, you can't deny that it still had its redeeming qualities. One of which of course is Daisy Ridley's character Rey who pretty much served as the face of the trilogy. Now, The Rise of Skywalker may have marked the end of the storied Skywalker saga but the uber-divisive Episode IX left the door wide open for Rey's potential return to the franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Confirms Empire Strikes Back Final Scene Was Added Later to Overcome Downbeat Ending

Mark Hamill is dropping some major Star Wars movie tea, by confirming that the final scene of The Empire Strikes Back was changed to make it more hopeful and uplifting than it originally was. Hamill posted photos of the iconic final scene of Empire Strikes Back where C-3PO, R2-D2, an injured Luke Skywalker, and Leia (Carrie Fisher) watch Lando (Billie Dee Williams) and Chewie fly off in the Millennium Falcon to start the mission to save Han Solo. It was in the caption of that post where Mark Hamill confirmed the following:
MOVIES
#Lego Star Wars#Rogue One#Skywalker#Video Game#Dlc
Collider

'Obi-Wan Kenobi': Deborah Chow Calls Hayden Christensen's Darth Vader Return "Really Special"

Star Wars has found new life on Disney+ thanks to shows like The Mandalorian. While fans were left with mixed feelings over The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi looks to continue this new era of the franchise with a bang. The limited series is premiering in May and one of the most exciting elements of this upcoming show will be seeing Hayden Christensen returning to the franchise as Darth Vader. Now, in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Deborah Chow has talked about this iconic villain’s return.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Doctor Strange 2 runtime leaked, and it’s great news for MCU fans

The hype around the Doctor Strange sequel is at No Way Home levels right now, and that’s all thanks to the multiverse aspect of the film. That will be enough to sell plenty of tickets ahead of the premiere, and we’ll soon see preorders start online. Theaters are already getting ready for the next MCU event, and one of them might have leaked the Doctor Strange 2 runtime.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Director Teases a Different Kind of Darth Vader in Series

Once Anakin Skywalker became Darth Vader in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, it would be easy to assume he existed as a one-dimensional villain, but according to Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow, audiences will see a different interpretation of the Sith Lord from what we saw in Star Wars: A New Hope. Of course, we shouldn't expect a drastically different variation of the figure, which means we might see a version that is more ruthless or a version that has slightly more sentimentality. Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25th.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Has the Best Response When Asked if She's Returning as Rey Skywalker

It's been over two years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theatres, marking the end of the sequel trilogy that began in 2015. There are many huge stars in the trilogy ranging from Oscar Isaac to John Boyega, and one person who some folks still want to see make a return to the franchise is Daisy Ridley, who played Rey. At the end of The Rise of Skywalker, Rey took on the Skywalker name and got a lightsaber of her very own, which means she's likely to have more adventures. In the past, Ridley has said "never say never" when asked about a possible return to Star Wars, and she shared similar sentiments today on the BAFTAs red carpet.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Kenobi Reportedly Bringing Back Star Wars Fan-Favorite Bounty Hunter

A beloved Star Wars bounty hunter could return in Obi-Wan Kenobi!. People are expecting a lot in Obi-Wan Kenobi, especially after the first trailer for the Star Wars series was dropped earlier this month. That means several fan theories popping up all over social media before the show premieres on Disney+. For instance, a new report points out that we'll get to see a familiar face in the latest Lucasfilm project. Will Kenobi bring back a fan-favorite bounty hunter from the original Star Wars trilogy films?
MOVIES
Alt 101.7

Report: ’Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Originally Had a Different Villain

Lucasfilm has made no secret of the fact that the big villain of the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ is Darth Vader. But apparently he was a later addition to the process of developing the show. Initially, Obi-Wan had a different structure and a different villain — Obi-Wan’s old prequel nemesis, Darth Maul.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Was Shocked To Be Working With Mark Hamill

The Book of Boba Fett kind of turned into The Mandalorian season 2.5 towards the end of its six-episode run. The series featured an episode that focused primarily on Pedro Pascal's Djin Djarin, and the episode after focused on his characters relation ship with Grogru. In that same episode Rosario Dawson appears as Ahsoka Tano alongside Mark Hamil's Luke Skywalker. It turns out that the actress didn't even know she was shooting the scene with the Jedi until the day of. A fan asked Dawson on Twitter if she geeked out while filming with Luke Skywalker and the actress had this to say.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Wars: Outer Rim Unfinished Business Preview Reveals Playable Cad Bane

Fantasy Flight Games delighted quite a few Star Wars fans when they revealed an upcoming expansion for the excellent Star Wars: Outer Rim titled Unfinished Business, though they didn't share that many details with the official announcement. Now Fantasy Flight has revealed a more in-depth preview of the expansion, which will double the number of cards in the game and introduce new features, more encounters, and more characters to meet and play as, as well as the major addition of Core Worlds to the game board.
VIDEO GAMES
