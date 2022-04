James (ankle) will not play Thursday at Golden State, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. James will sit for the sixth time in the last eight games as he continues to deal with a sprained left ankle. Coincidentally, the Lakers have been eliminated from play-in contention, so there's no reason for James to push through the injury. With that said, he needs to play in two more games to qualify for the scoring title, so don't be shocked if James comes back to do some stat-padding against Oklahoma City (Friday) and/or Denver (Sunday).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO