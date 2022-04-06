On The Scene: Actor, writer Harvey Fierstein shares his story

Harvey Fierstein, a theatre icon famous for creating stories for the Broadway stage, is now sharing his own story.

Four Tony Awards as an actor and writer, and still, Fierstein considers himself an unlikely theatre success.

"I was with some students over at the theatre the other day and said, 'there is no way for me to look at you and tell you that you shouldn't stay in the business’”, says Fierstein. “There's no way. Nobody would have picked me."

Fierstein is known for roles including the Broadway musicals "Hairspray", "Fiddler on the Roof" and "Torch Song Trilogy, among a long list of theatre, film and television credits. He recently published his memoir, "I Was Better Last Night."

"I do have my philosophy, which is that is life only changes, not necessarily gets better, when you say yes,” says Fierstein. “Everything that happened to me was because at some point somebody asked me to do this or do you want to do that, and I said 'hey, sure, why not.’”

Fierstein's latest project on Broadway is currently in previews. He updated the book for the revival of the musical "Funny Girl."