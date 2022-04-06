ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

2023 Mazda CX-50 Towing Trailer

By The Black Chronicle News Service
blackchronicle.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2023 Mazda CX-50 Towing Trailer explained by Ryan as we towed 3500lb. trailer equaling the same weight as the CX-50. Brand new model built for the American market by Mazda. Mazda selected Santa Barbara...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
gmauthority.com

GM Launches 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle

General Motors has unveiled the first-ever pursuit-rated Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The new 2023 Chevy Silverado Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) is “designed for high speeds and dynamic capability with the added comfort and ample storage capacity needed for an everyday patrol vehicle.”. “Our 25 years of engineering Tahoe police...
CARS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Cars
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Local
California Cars
MotorBiscuit

2022 Toyota Highlander Trims: Which One Should You Buy?

The 2022 Toyota Highlander is one of the best three-row SUVs on the market and its price makes it competitive with other three-row SUVs in the class. If you’re confused about which 2022 Toyota Highlander trim to buy, you’re not alone. Here are all the Highlander trims available, what they include, and how much they’ll cost you.
BUYING CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2019 Toyota Camry vs. 2019 Mazda6: Which Used Midsize Sedan Is Better?

When shopping for a used mid-size sedan, it’s a wise decision to go with a 2019 model. Generally speaking, cars that are around three years old have taken the largest depreciation hit so you can typically find them priced fairly in the market. Also, most 2019 model cars are up to date when it comes to technology, so you could even get features like Apple Carplay.
BUYING CARS
torquenews.com

Subaru Forester, Ascent Are The Only SUVs To Earn Best IIHS Seatbelt Rating

The 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Ascent are the only two SUVs to earn the highest rating in the IIHS seat belt reminder evaluations. Check out the results. In the new Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) seat belt reminder evaluations of twenty-six SUVs tested, the 2022 Subaru Forester and 2022 Ascent are the only two models to earn the highest rating.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linkedin#New Cars#Vehicles#Towing Trailer#American#Minivans W
torquenews.com

Catalytic Converter Criminal You Would Not Expect

Are you under the impression that catalytic converter theft is limited to just meth heads, opportunity thieves looking to make a fast buck, and unscrupulous mechanics? Think again with this warning about a possible catalytic converter theft criminal you would not expect, but in fact you should keep a suspicious eye out for.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MotorBiscuit

Look Cool Driving the BMW X7 Luxury SUV

Performance, comfort, and style meet together to create a vehicle that every family member is proud to ride in. That vehicle is the 2022 BMW X7. This luxury SUV is the largest model in the BMW stable, giving you three comfortable rows of seats in a smooth driving, performance-oriented SUV that turns heads when you drive by. Others want to ride along with you, but they can’t reach the level of luxury excellence that you’re providing for your family. The X7 might not be sportscar-cool, but it makes the right statement and allows you to look cool when you’re behind the wheel.
CARS
pymnts

Mollie Partners with Mazda on Simplified Payments

Dutch payments service provider Mollie signed a multi-year agreement with Mazda Motor Europe to deliver frictionless payments for its new marketplace platform that’s focused on improving customers’ digital and eCommerce experiences, according to a Thursday (March 24) press release. Mollie’s Connect for Platforms portal helps Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), marketplace...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2022 Lexus GX460 Worth Buying Over the 2022 Toyota 4Runner?

The 2022 Lexus GX 460 and 2022 Toyota 4Runner share many attributes. While not mechanically identical, they are both off-road SUVs that are comfortable, stylish, and versatile. Yet their price tags are wildly different; while the 2022 Toyota 4Runner price starts at $38,520, the 2022 Lexus GX 460 is priced well above that at $56,500. So is it worth spending nearly $20,000 more to get the Lexus? Let’s take a look at both SUVs.
BUYING CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Honda HR-V Debuts For U.S. As Upcoming Ford Bronco Sport Rival

While it launched in the shadow of the reborn sixth-generation Ford Bronco, the Ford Bronco Sport has seemingly found its own niche among shoppers who want something a bit less hardcore, yet still plenty capable off-road. Recently named one of the best crossovers on the market priced under $30k, the Bronco Sport posted its largest sales increase to date in Q4 of 2021, closing out the quarter with 26,965 units sold. However, the Honda HR-V is the current segment leader in its space after recording 31,692 sales in Q4, and now, the all-new U.S. spec 2023 Honda HR-V has been revealed.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Infiniti Q50 Is Recommended by Consumer Reports but May Leave You Disappointed

With so many luxury car brands available today, Infiniti probably isn’t the first one that comes to mind. For instance, you have Mercedes-Benz and BMW – two of the most well-known luxury auto manufacturers. Then you have Lexus, a true fan favorite. You also have Volvo, which is leading the way when it comes to cutting-edge safety features. Although Consumer Reports seem to recommend the 2022 Infiniti Q50, it may leave you disappointed.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 GMC Sierra Power-Folding Trailering Mirrors No Longer Available

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 last October, pulling the sheets on a long list of changes and upgrades for the light-duty pickup. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500’s power-folding trailering mirrors are currently unavailable to order. The...
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy