2023 Mazda CX-50 Towing Trailer

While it launched in the shadow of the reborn sixth-generation Ford Bronco, the Ford Bronco Sport has seemingly found its own niche among shoppers who want something a bit less hardcore, yet still plenty capable off-road. Recently named one of the best crossovers on the market priced under $30k, the Bronco Sport posted its largest sales increase to date in Q4 of 2021, closing out the quarter with 26,965 units sold. However, the Honda HR-V is the current segment leader in its space after recording 31,692 sales in Q4, and now, the all-new U.S. spec 2023 Honda HR-V has been revealed.
