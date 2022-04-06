ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Can This Affordable Portrait Lens Compete With Top Options?

By Alex Cooke
Fstoppers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article85mm lenses with wide apertures are some of the most popular out there, but a high-quality one is often far from affordable. On the other hand, the Rokinon AF 85mm f/1.4 bucks that trend by coming in at over 75% less than the price of the highly...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

This Legendary Camera Is Just $330

There have been a few digital cameras that have been landmarks in the industry, whether as major technological steps forward or impressive performers. One such groundbreaking camera was the Canon 5D Mark II, and this neat video takes a look at the camera and how you can still use it for great shots even 14 years after it was released.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Which Is Better: The DJI Mic or Rode Wireless Go II?

Video is more prevalent than ever, and along with the expectation of high-quality production and editing, clients expect top-notch audio to match. The Rode Wireless GO II has been a popular choice for some time, but the DJI Mic has recently challenged it and offers some compelling features and smart design choices that make it a great alternative. This excellent video review takes a look at both options to help you choose which is right for your work.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Can Sigma Dethrone This Impressive Fujifilm Lens?

Sigma has finally arrived on the Fujifilm X mount, and it has photographers excited at the prospect of using the company's popular lenses that are well known for providing excellent image quality at impressively competitive prices. One such example is the affordable 30mm f/1.4 DC DN Contemporary, and this fantastic video review compares it to the XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM WR to see which provides better performance and image quality.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Don’t Choose the Best Camera and Lenses, Choose What Suits You Best

A lot of new lenses are amazing. Although the quality of the predecessors was already good, the new generations are even better. But with the amazing quality comes a size, weight, and prize. You should ask yourself if these are the lenses you need. During my travels to Lofoten in...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Video Quality#Canon
Fstoppers

You'll Be Amazed What You Can Accomplish With a $25 Camera

Modern cameras are highly impressive, able to tackle just about any challenging situation you can throw at them, even those that just a few years ago would have thrown the best options off their game. As such, it can be easy to rely on that technology a little too much and to forget just how far you can get with good technique and a solid creative foundation. This neat video reminds you of that by showing what you can do with a $25 camera that is almost two decades old.
ELECTRONICS
freightwaves.com

Carriers make swift decisions with rapid data visibility provided by DDC Sync

Access to live data is more critical now than ever before as carriers navigate an unstable global market that is also pressured by inflation. Waiting for data that may end up containing a human error costs time and money. For companies with freight to move at a moment’s notice, waiting isn’t an option.
MARKETS
Fstoppers

Should You Use an 85mm or 70-200mm Lens for Portrait Photography?

When it comes to portraiture, the wide-aperture 85mm lens has been the classic choice for years, but zoom lenses have come along quite a bit in the past decade, and with their impressive image quality, you might prefer the versatility of having a variety of focal lengths at your disposal. If you are wondering whether to use an 85mm or 70-200mm lens for your portrait work, check out this excellent video tutorial that will show you the pros and cons of each.
PHOTOGRAPHY
CNET

OnePlus 10 Pro Photo Test: We See What the Main Camera Lens Can Do

I've finally got the OnePlus 10 Pro in my hands and I'm going to see just what its camera is capable of. OnePlus took the wraps off the 10 Pro much earlier in the year but I've only now been able to actually get it in my hands. It's the company's new flagship phone, including some of the newest specs seen in other 2022 flagship phones, such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, a glorious 6.7-inch display, 5G, Android 12, fast-charging... the list goes on.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Fstoppers

Is This the Ultimate All-in-One Lens? Fstoppers Reviews the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 DI III VXD

For most photographers, the idea of a (relatively) fast lens covering everything from 35mm to 150mm is a dream come true. Does the Tamron lens live up to the dream?. In all honesty, the second I saw the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD on B&H available for preorder, I knew I wanted one. In fact, for years, if I was to outline my dream lens, I honestly think I would detail a variable focal length lens that ranged from 35mm to 150mm. Even then, I think I would have written down a constant maximum aperture of f/2.8, so the fact that this Tamron lens has a maximum aperture of f/2 at the widest focal length made it even better. So long as it was decently sharp and didn’t have a crazy amount of distortion, I was ready to go all in and buy the lens straight away. Admittedly, the one thing that I did not consider might be a problem was the size and the weight. I mean, it’s a Tamron lens, right? Their 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III was shockingly light, pleasantly fast-focusing, and quite sharp. Long story short, the Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 is heavy and big. So, with all of this said, is it worth it? For me, that comes down to two options: is it going to replace my lenses already covering these focal lengths, or is it small enough and light enough for my partner to carry around with her when we are traveling?
ELECTRONICS
Digital Camera World

From a plastic Halina to a Hasselblad, Karen Thomas shares her photo journey

Mouth-watering food photography has earnt Karen Thomas recognition as a Hasselblad Heroine 2022. A love of food and a passion for photography is what led Karen Thomas to become a successful food photographer. The pleasure of food has been a long-time obsession for the London-based photographer who has worked with high-profile clients such as M&S, Nestle, Costa and Waitrose.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Better Retouching Results With These Three Questions

When it comes to retouching, or more concretely, the removal of unwanted objects from photos, there are a few things you can do to make the editing a lot easier. In this article, I share three questions you can ask yourself in the field before taking your photos. Those questions will help you to get much better starting material for your retouching.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fstoppers

Get Perfect Color Correction Every Time With Curves

The Curves adjustment panel is probably one of Adobe Photoshop's most frequently used tools, right alongside Levels. But did you know that there is a tried and tested way to quickly get perfectly color-corrected images every single time? Knowing this basic technique will save you hours of time and effort when learning how to color correct your images in Photoshop.
COMPUTERS
Fstoppers

5 Hacks for an Inovativ Camera Cart

Camera carts can be an expensive tool on set, and Inovativ are at the top of the bunch. Hopefully, these ideas can get more out of your cart for less. If you haven’t heard of Inovativ or don’t get why camera carts can be an important tool, then this video will help you get a feel for it. The cart is just the base, and the accessories are where a user personalizes it to their exact need. A photographer may want a clamp for their camera’s tether, and a DIT may need somewhere to store hard drives. Users can swap out the wheels, monitor arms, you name it.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer prints at 250 mm/s with acceleration up to 2500 mm²

Print with incredible speed when you have the AnkerMake M5 AI Camera 3D Printer. In fact, it prints at 250 mm/s and delivers acceleration up to 2500 mm². Operating with a Y-Stepper Motor, it has high-subdivision drivers to improve torque and stability. Not only that, but its double belt also provides even power distribution. Using advanced algorithms, it has an AI camera recognition system to compare your print with your design in real time. Moreover, its ultra-direct extruder reduces errors and increases control, and its aluminum-alloy die-casing base grips and stabilizes your material. Stay connected using the AnkerMake Cloud app, where you can share your creations and control it from anywhere. With an HD touchscreen, this easy-to-use device has an integrated modular design and 7 x 7 point auto-leveling. Furthermore, it offers LED, audio, and app alerts as well as a broken-material-detection feature.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

We Review the Sony 16-35mm G f/4 With Power Zoom

When I first heard of this Sony 16-35mm f/4 lens with power zoom, I looked at it as a gimmick feature. But after actually getting to use the lens, I think people are really going to love this lens. In terms of lens design, this is a 16-35mm zoom lens...
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

How to Capture Sharp Photos of Birds in Flight

When it comes to photos of birds in flight, few other things matter if the final image is not sharp. If you would like to make sure your photos of birds in flight are nice and crisp, check out this fantastic video tutorial that will give you a range of tips as well as a nice discussion on what makes a compelling image of a bird in flight.
ANIMALS
Fstoppers

A Look at the New Nikon NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S Lens

Nikon has really started to step it up in the professional mirrorless realm lately, and the new NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S lens is particularly emblematic of that, offering professional-level performance and image quality in an extremely portable design, all at a frankly insanely low price. This great video takes a first look at the new lens and what you can expect from it in real-world usage.
ELECTRONICS
thefastmode.com

Hailo, CVEDIA Partner to Launch Next-Gen Thermal Edge AI Solutions

Hailo, a leading AI (Artificial Intelligence) chipmaker, has announced its partnership with CVEDIA, a leader in edge computer vision software, to launch next-generation thermal edge AI solutions. The joint solutions combine CVEDIA’s computer vision expertise alongside its synthetic data technology with the Hailo-8 AI processor to offer customers high-performance, scalable...
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

How to Deal With Boring Clear Skies in Landscape Photography

While clear blue skies are often desirable simply for the nice weather they bring, when it comes to landscape photography, they are rather boring and can make it hard to create compelling images. It is not impossible, however; it just takes a bit of adjustment to your technique and creative approach. This fantastic video tutorial will show you some helpful tips for taking great landscape photos even when the sky is totally clear.
PHOTOGRAPHY

Comments / 0

Community Policy