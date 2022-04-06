ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Life Lessons From The Great Outdoors with Steve Rinella

Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode, Will travels to Montana to sit down with the host of The MeatEater Podcast and the Netflix...

radio.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

A Timeless Lesson: Ways To Live A Joyful Life

On this episode, with the negative and tragic headlines saturating the news, Trey decides that now is a better time than ever to revisit his tips for how to live a joyful life. Plus, drawing on the example of Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) Trey ponders what sort of qualities we...
TWITTER
FOX 21 Online

Great Outdoors: Preparing for Steelhead Trout Spring Season

BRULE, Wis. – With the Brule River starting to see some of its ice cover melt away, anticipation to fish for steelhead trout is growing. That itch will be met as the Wisconsin DNR allows for this season to resume Saturday, March 26. “This time of year is really...
BRULE, WI
KSN.com

Outdoor Life – Lazy Bucks Ranch

We made it out to Lazy Bucks Ranch and had such a great tie learning about all the fun that happens there! Located in Haysville, the ranch has 13 horses, lots of land, ponds, and multiple riding arenas for rodeo or training. I had such a great time learning to...
HAYSVILLE, KS
Daily Mail

The one lesson I’ve learned from life: BAFTA-winning naturalist and wildlife presenter Steve Backshall says parenting changes your risk radar

BAFTA-winning naturalist and wildlife presenter Steve Backshall, 48, lives in Berkshire with his wife Helen Glover, a double Olympic gold medal-winning rower, and their children Logan, three, and two-year-old twins Kit and Willow. The natural world has given me everything I have in my life. Now I’m a parent, the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CNET

Explore The Great Outdoors with 20% Off REI and MooseJaw

Spring is here, and if you're anything like me you'll be ready to get out and become one with nature again. While I don't travel across the US to see the great outdoors, I like to go on nature walks and explore new parks whenever I can. And I can't go without the right equipment. For me the essential piece of kit is a durable backpack, but for you it could be anything.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

Fishing Guide Lands Monster 10-Foot, 500-Pound Sturgeon Thought to Be 100 Years Old

A fishing guide caught an amazing sight recently on British Columbia’s Fraser River in Chilliwack. The impressive catch from March 6 is one the guide will never forget. Weighing in at what is estimated to be a shocking 500 to 600 pounds and measuring as much as 10-feet long, this sturgeon is no doubt breaking records across the board. Based on the stats he was able to collect before releasing the sturgeon back into the water, the fishing guide was able to estimate the massive sturgeon to be as many as 100 years old.
HOBBIES
Whiskey Riff

3-Year-Old Alaskan Boy Reels In Monster Fish

There’s just something about seeing videos of young kids experiencing the great outdoors. Making great memories, learning along the way and having a good time… it’s even better when these kids end up with something just spectacular. You know it’s going to have them hooked for life....
ALASKA STATE
NewPelican

Fishing Report: The luckiest fisherman ever

Jake Seiden caught a black grouper with us a few days back. Jake actually showed up to our Mission Fishin’ event last Saturday and, as I was greeting him and his family, he told me that he wanted to catch a grouper. The sea conditions were really rough so...
HOBBIES
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
1070 KHMO-AM

Video Proves Why It’s Hard to Fish When You’re a Farmer

If you're a parent, you realize it's hard to get alone time. It's kind of the same when you're a farmer trying to fish as a new video share proves. This fun YouTube short was just dropped today. There's no location given, but this sure looks like our neck of the woods and I don't know any of our farmers who can't identify.
AGRICULTURE
Field & Stream

Stick Fight: Spin Fishing vs. Fly Fishing

Editor’s note: As hunters and anglers, we don’t agree on everything. We’ve even been known to argue on occasion. That’s why this week is all about figuring out who’s right and who’s just plain wrong. Every day we’ll be posting stories to declare a winner on hunting and fishing’s most important debates—like 870 vs. 500, fixed-blade vs. mechanical broadheads, and in this case, spin fishing vs. fly fishing, in which hunting editor Will Brantley and executive editor Dave Hurteau go head-to-head.
HOBBIES
Petoskey News Review

A lesson from an anxious dog

My God, my rock, in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold and my refuge, my savior; you save me from violence. 2 Samuel 22.3 NRSV. One morning, quite a time ago, the sound of a bell came over the TV as I prepared for work. Our rescue dog, Max, became anxious and began to nervously pace.
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

The Best Rain Gear for Fishing

The best rain gear for fishing needs to keep you dry. Period. Snow, rain, or sleet—the fish wait for nobody. This means dedicated anglers are out there in the worst of conditions. If you don’t have the proper equipment, you won’t last long, and you might even put yourself in a dangerous situation. You need your rain jacket, bibs, and even shoes to be watertight. The equation is simple—the longer you stay dry and comfortable, the longer you will fish.
HOBBIES
Cleveland.com

These outdoor play areas and bouncy houses are great for spring

The weather is getting warmer and it’s a great time to upgrade your outdoor play sets. If your backyard is looking a little boring lately and you want to add some fun, Walmart and Amazon have a wide selection of bounce houses, swing sets and slides. Whether you have a toddler at home or big kids you want to spoil, these are the outdoor play areas to invest in for spring and summer.
LIFESTYLE
The Daily Sun

How to fake it: Artificial lures catch a lot of fish

Catching fish is hard enough when you’re trying to tempt them with something they can eat. Why would you want to handicap yourself by using a lure made of metal or plastic? In many circumstances, it’s actually easier to get fish to bite on artificial lures. It’s often more work, because a lure depends on the angler for its fish-appealing action, but it’s often possible — even likely, under some circumstances — for a lure fisherman to catch more than a bait fisherman.
HOBBIES
