ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ireland has not remained neutral on war in Ukraine, says Zelensky

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqmIu_0f0sbIxk00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ireland has not remained neutral over the disaster Russia has inflicted on his country.

In a historic address to the Irish parliament, he said Ireland has supported Ukraine from the first days of the war.

Addressing a joint sitting of the Houses of the Oireachtas via a translator, he said: “You did not doubt starting helping us, you began doing this right away and, although you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and to the mishaps that Russia has brought to Ukraine.”

He said he is grateful to every citizen of Ireland and for the country’s support of sanctions against Russia.

“Thank you for the humanitarian and financial support extended to our country and thank you for your caring about Ukrainian people who found shelter on your land,” he said.

“Just think about it – 10 million Ukrainians have been left without shelter as of today by Russia, who had to leave their native cities because of this war. This is something we cannot come to grips with.”

He also urged Ireland’s political leaders to use their influence to convince other EU nations to introduce even tougher sanctions to halt the Russian war machine.

Mr Zelensky went on to say that he cannot tolerate indecisiveness in sanctions against Russia.

“Now, when we’re hearing new rhetoric about the sanctions against Russian opposition, I can’t tolerate any indecisiveness after everything that we have gone through in Ukraine, after everything that Russian troops have done,” he said.

We still have to convince Europe that Russian oil cannot feed Russian military machinery with new sources of funding

“Today, when the whole world knows about the crimes against our people, we still have to convince even some of the European companies to abandon Russian markets, we still have to convince Russia of foreign politicians that we need to cut any ties of global banks of Russian banks with the global financial system.

“We still have to convince Europe that Russian oil cannot feed Russian military machinery with new sources of funding.”

TDs and Senators from various political parties watched Mr Zelensky give his address on TV screens dotted throughout the Dail.

Among those watching from the Dail gallery was Larysa Gerasko, the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, and a number of foreign dignitaries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJCmI_0f0sbIxk00
06/04/2022 NO REPRO FEE, MAXWELLS DUBLIN POOL IMAGEAn address by Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraine, at a Joint Sitting of both Dáil and Seanad Éireann (the Houses of the Oireachtas, Irish Parliament) in the Dáil Chamber of Leinster House.PIC: NO FEE, MAXWELLS POOL IMAGE

Mr Zelensky told those gathered that Russia is using hunger as a weapon in its war against his country.

“This night, our territory was again hit by Russian missiles,” he said.

“They are destroying things that are sustaining livelihoods to people.

“They also have blocked all of our sea ports, together with the vessels that had already agricultural cargos for exports.

“Why are they doing this? Because for them hunger is a weapon against us ordinary people as an instrument of domination.

“Ukraine is one of the leading food-supplying country in the world with exports.

“This is not just about the deficit and the threat of hunger.

“There will be a shortage of food and the prices will go up, and this is reality for the millions of people who are hungry, and it will be more difficult for them to feed their families.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46k3Tc_0f0sbIxk00
Taoiseach Micheal Martin and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in the Dail Chamber for Volodymyr Zelensky’s address (Maxwells/PA) (PA Media)

Mr Zelensky also said that Russia needs to be held responsible for everything it has done in Ukraine.

He said that in 42 days of war at least 167 children have been killed.

“We don’t know yet all the atrocities of Mariupol and the victims in the areas of Ukraine,” he added.

“Fighting is still going and the fact is that, as a result of Russian shelling, 927 educational institutions were damaged, 258 hospitals, they even shot at 78 ambulances.

“They were targeting even churches and shelters that they knew for sure that there is nobody but women and children, and this is a fact.

“The country which is doing this is not doesn’t deserve to be in the circle of the civil countries.

“It should be held responsible for everything they have done on Ukrainian soil. They have come to Ukraine as a colonising army, their state propagandists, their politicians are not even concealing what they want in the 21st century.

“They’re looking at the country of the colonial empire, who allegedly has the right to subdue neighbouring people and destroy the foundations of independence, destroy their identity, everything that makes us Ukrainians.”

We are not politically neutral in the face of war crimes

Speaking after the historic address, Irish premier Micheal Martin said he is certain that Ukraine will prevail in its war with Russia.

“Russia will have to live with the shame of what they have done in Ukraine for generations. Those responsible will be held to account,” the Fianna Fail leader added.

“We are with Ukraine and I am certain that, in the end, Ukraine will prevail.

“We are a militarily neutral country. However, we are not politically neutral in the face of war crimes. Quite the opposite.

“Our position is informed by the principles that drive our foreign policy – support for international human rights, for humanitarian law and for a rules-based international order. We are not neutral when Russia disregards all of these principles. We are with Ukraine.

“Ukraine’s political, economic and humanitarian needs are now manifold and pressing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRFlt_0f0sbIxk00
Crowds gather outside Leinster House in Dublin as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Oireachtas (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Wire)

“Our efforts, as a friend and as a partner of Ukraine, are aimed at using all the levers at our disposal to bring a just end to this war; applying international pressure on Russia; pursuing accountability for violations of international law; and meeting the humanitarian needs of those caught now in the midst of this terrible and immoral war.”

Some 30 minutes before Mr Zelensky’s address, dozens of Ukrainians gathered outside the gates of the parliament buildings.

Adults and children waved Ukrainian flags, while others held placards calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ireland ‘almost’ stands with Ukraine – Zelensky

The Ukrainian president has offered only qualified thanks to Ireland for its support for the country since the Russian invasion a month ago. Addressing the European Council, Volodymyr Zelensky namechecked EU member states – noting in turn what he saw as the level of support the country had given Ukraine.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ukraine#Ireland#War Crimes#Irish#Oireachtas#Ukrainians#Eu#Russian
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

‘I need you to stop!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene fires back at reporter over questions on Russian propaganda

Marjorie Taylor Greene hit a breaking point when she was pressed by a reporter about allegations that she’s become a parrot for Kremlin propaganda, an accusation that has been levelled against the Republican in recent weeks as a result of controversial and false remarks about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.“Okay, first off, that’s ridiculous and you need to stop,” the Republican representative from Georgia can be heard saying in a video, shared on her own official Twitter account with the caption: “The Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News media continue to  defame me as Pro-Putin and...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine's Zelensky calls on Germany to tear down Russian wall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has told German MPs that a new type of Berlin Wall is being built, dividing Europe between freedom and oppression. He thanked Germany for its support during Russia's invasion. But it was uncomfortable listening for many MPs as he criticised German energy policy and business interests...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Fears Russian aggression could spill into Poland

With Russia's war in Ukraine raging on its doorstep, Poland is holding its breath. It feels vulnerable on two fronts as the number of refugees coming into the country swells and a military base near its border with Ukraine was attacked. As a first responder in one of Europe's biggest...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
128K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy