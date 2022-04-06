Great Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO