FAYETTEVILLE — Sophomore catcher Dylan Leach played a big role in Arkansas defeating UCA 21-9 on Tuesday night slugging a pair of home runs and hitting for the cycle. Leach, who is from Carthage, Texas, was five-for-five at the plate and knocked in five runs as well. He became the second Razorback in consecutive years to hit for the cycle against UCA. Second baseman Robert Moore did it last season. Dave Van Horn was very pleased to see his backup catcher have a game like that.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO