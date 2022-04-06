2 people show up at police station for help after apparent shooting

WPXI - Zone 5 police station Pittsburgh police helped two people who showed up to the Zone 5 police station after an apparent shooting. (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police helped two people who showed up to their police station after an apparent shooting.

However, Pittsburgh police told Channel 11 that Wilkinsburg police are handling the shooting as it reportedly happened in Wilkinsburg.

The two people were taken to the hospital from Pittsburgh’s Zone 5 police station on Washington Boulevard.

No other information was immediately available.

