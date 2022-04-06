ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

INXS Kick Another Goal With ‘The Very Best’

By Lars Brandle
Billboard
Billboard
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

INXS kick another chart milestone with The Very Best, the Australian alternative rock band’s career retrospective.

On the latest ARIA Albums Chart, the best-of its enters week 375 in the Top 50, and a whopping 500 non-consecutive weeks in the Top 100. The 20-song set lifts 60-49, on the national survey for the week of April 4, 2022 ,.

The 500-week feat “is an absolutely phenomenal achievement, even if you happen to be one of the greatest and most iconic bands Australia has ever seen,” comments Annabelle Herd, CEO of ARIA, in a statement.

“500 weeks is an incredible honor and just shows the appreciation of such an incredible album,” adds Andrew Daw, executive VP, international marketing at UMe, Universal Music Group’s global catalog company. The presence of the band’s late manager Chris Murphy “is always felt on all INXS projects, and we are proud to passionately continue his work,” he continues.

Released i n 2011 , the hits collection features such classics as “Never Tear Us Apart,” “Original Sin” and “What You Need.” Along the way, the collection ruled the national tally for seven weeks, came in at No. 1 on ARIA’s End Of Decade Australian Albums Chart and, in November 2020, was awarded ARIA “Diamond” status , for combined sales in-excess of 500,000 in Australia.

With the latest milestone in the books, Herd thanks the band for “their enormous contribution to the Australian recording industry.”

INXS’ contribution continues to grow. Across a 45-year career, the new wave legends sold over 60 million record sales worldwide, according to their label, Petrol, and bagged No. 1s on both sides of the Atlantic.

Formed in Perth, Australia and led by the charismatic Michael Hutchence, the rockers scored six U.K. top 10 albums (including a No. 1 with Welcome To Wherever You Are from 1992) and five U.S. top 20 albums. At the peak of their powers in the late 1980s and early-to-mid 1990s, INXS was one of the biggest stadium acts on earth.

To celebrate the new milestone, the act releases a special “500 Weeks” t-shirt . And for another milestone, the 35 th anniversary of Kick, a special immersive audio edition on Apple Music.

Giles Martin, the British-born music producer, composer and arranger, and son of the late, great Beatles producer George Martin, helms the new Kick ATMOS version.

Martin was tapped by INXS in 2018 to creative duties as executive music director, on projects such as this.

“We are thrilled to partner with our good friend and world renowned producer Giles Martin once again, he is an expert in the world of spatial audio and I believe he has taken Kick to an exciting new dimension 35 years on,” INXS guitarist Tim Farriss says in a statement to Billboard .

“Hearing every intricate detail in the immersive mix, took us back to when we first recorded the album live in the studio, it’s like listening to it for the very first time!  It’s a ‘must-have’ addition to the original mixes by Bob Clearmountain and Chris Thomas.”

Kick went on to become the group’s highest and longest-charting album in the U.S., with a peak of No. 3 on the Billboard 200. It remained on the chart for 81 weeks, and four of its singles – ‘New Sensation,’ ‘Never Tear Us Apart,’ ‘Devil Inside’ and the No. 1 ‘Need You Tonight’ – cracked the Top 10.

Though INXS called time on touring several years ago, the surviving band members continue to add new chapters to the band’s story.

In recent times, the musicians and their late frontman have been the subject of documentaries, docudramas, and their works soundtracked the short film Original Sin – The 7 Sins.

INXS was inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2001, four years after the death of Hutchence, aged 37. The band has been eligible for induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame since 2006, though, to date, their name hasn’t been called. Many argue that it’s long overdue .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Ed Sheeran Wins UK Copyright Case Over ‘Shape Of You’

Click here to read the full article. Ed Sheeran has won a copyright battle in UK court over his chart-topping 2017 hit “Shape of You,” after a judge ruled Wednesday (April 6) that the star did not copy the song from a little-known track. The judge ruled that Sheeran’s mega hit, which spent 12 weeks atop the Hot 100, did not infringe a 2015 song called “Oh Why” released by an artist named Sami Chokri, who performs as Sami Switch, and music producer Ross O’Donoghue. In his decision, Judge Antony Zacaroli ruled there was no evidence that Sheeran had intentionally or “subconsciously”...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles, Red Hot Chili Peppers Rule Australia’s Charts

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles and Red Hot Chili Peppers are the new kings of Australia’s charts. Styles blasts to No. 1 on the latest ARIA Singles Chart with “As It Was” (Columbia/Sony), the English pop singer’s second solo leader. The former One Direction star previously led the survey with “Sign Of The Times,” from April 2017, and last appeared on the chart with “Falling” (No. 35) and “Golden” (No. 39), which impacted in the same week in December 2019 “As It Was” is the lead track from Styles’ forthcoming third solo LP, Harry’s House, due out May 20. Styles...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Hutchence
Person
Giles Martin
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Bob Clearmountain
Billboard

5 Uplifting Moments in Latin Music This Week (April 2)

From career milestones and new music releases to major announcements and more, Billboard editors highlight the latest news buzz in Latin music every week. Here’s what happened in the Latin music world this week. ‘A Tiny Audience’ Returns for New Season. A Tiny Audience is unveiling its season...
MUSIC
Billboard

Nine Inch Nails to Replace Foo Fighters on 2022 Boston Calling Lineup

Click here to read the full article. Nine Inch Nails are headed to Boston. On Wednesday (April 6), Boston Calling organizers announced that the rock band will be headlining the first night of the 2022 festival, which take place during Memorial Day weekend on May 27-29. They’re replacing previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, who canceled their upcoming tour and festival dates following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and co. will join a line-up that includes fellow headliners The Strokes and Metallica, as well as Weezer, Haim, Glass Animals, Run The Jewels, Avril Lavigne,...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstreet Boys#Music Industry#Australian#Vp#Universal Music Group
Billboard

Say My Name: 15 Musicians Who Name-Checked Themselves in Pop Songs

Harry Styles joined an exclusive club of pop superstars with the release of his single “As It Was” April 1. With lyrics in which he casually drops his own name, Styles continues a storied tradition of chart-toppers who find a way to mention themselves. While hip-hop is riddled...
MUSIC
Billboard

Alicia Keys Reimagines ‘City of Gods (Part II)’ As a Heartbreak Anthem: Watch

Click here to read the full article. Alicia Keys is back with another Empire State anthem. The singer-songwriter released “City of Gods (Part II)” on Thursday (April 7), along with a new video. The new track is a stripped-back reprise of “City of Gods” by Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Keys. “City of Gods (Part II)” features newly penned verses that show off Keys’ impassioned vocals. The singer turns the boastful New York praise song into a solo heartbreak anthem that is at the same time nostalgic and futuristic, as the singer begs for the city to “go easy on me...
MUSIC
Billboard

Felipe Pelaez Unveils ‘Diverso’ Album Cover & Track List, Plus ‘A Bebe’ Video With Patrick Romantik: Exclusive

Click here to read the full article. Felipe Peláez is unveiling the cover and track list of new studio album Diverso, plus a video for the focus single “A Bebe” with Patrick Romantik, exclusively on Billboard below. Paying tribute to the album’s title, which means “diverse” in English, the artist, characterized by his traditional tropical rhythms and vallenato, explores different musical genres, including pop, reggae, merengue and urban. In Diverso, Peláez brings eight fresh tracks including a heartfelt collaboration with his daughter Sara called “Que Canten Los Niños” and the focus track “A Bebé” in collaboration with Peruvian singer-songwriter Patrick Romantik. Other...
MUSIC
Billboard

Best 30 Wedding Songs of All Time

When two people manage to find each other in this cruel, confusing world and decide to spend the rest of their lives together, it’s truly a cause for celebration. That means music and dancing—but you can’t just throw your phone on shuffle or hire the first DJ who quotes a decent price. A well-curated wedding playlist offers just the right mix of smooth romantic ballads and straight-up bangers. The party should ebb and flow, and you need something for everyone—single ladies very much included.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

Natanael Cano Talks New Hard-Hitting Album ‘NataKong,’ Recording at Drake’s House & More

Click here to read the full article. Natanael Cano strictly records music when he’s in a mood — more specifically, when he’s “destroyed,” as he puts it. So it’s no surprise that his new album, NataKong, out Friday, is a reflection of the raw emotions he was feeling at that very moment, which he narrates with bold and brooding lyrics. He opens the set with the ultra personal trap song “Free Nata” — which is a song he no longer likes but left it as the first track because “all my friends seem to like it,” the Mexican chart-topping artist tells...
MUSIC
Billboard

Watch Novel Core’s New ‘HAPPY TEARS’ Music Video With Aile the Shota

Click here to read the full article. J-pop rapper and singer-songwriter Novel Core shared the new music video accompanying his collaborative track with rising artist Aile the Shota called “HAPPY TEARS.” Novel Core is the first artist from SKY-HI’s management/label BMSG, and the song features fellow BMSG artist and good friend, Aile the Shota. The groovy, positive vibe of the track — produced by Matt Cab — carries the message that “if you keep on living, you may one day be able to laugh at the fact that the negative past you wish you could erase was necessary to make today what it is.” The music video is a short movie that expresses the sentiment depicted in the song, starring the two artists as car mechanics who hop into a car they’re repairing and take off on a little road trip.  More from BillboardSnow Man's 'Brother Beat' Rules Japan Hot 100NiziU Set to Drop Playful New Single 'ASOBO'Japan's Daichi Miura Premieres New Song 'Sansan' in Concert
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

After Briefly Losing Her Hearing & Getting Marooned During Lockdown, Anna Lunoe Nearly Left Music — Now She’s Touring Again

Click here to read the full article. For Anna Lunoe, the past couple years have been especially challenging, and these challenges started even before the pandemic set in. In the final days of 2019, the Australian producer was in the throes of her second pregnancy, nearly deaf due to an ear infection, and playing Audiotistic SoCal by reading waveforms on the CDJs and feeling the kick drums. From there, things got worse. “In January [of 2020] I lost my hearing fully, and I was basically was bed ridden for the whole month,” Lunoe tells Billboard over Zoom from Sydney. “I wasn’t seeing...
NFL
Billboard

The Weeknd, Swedish House Mafia Replace Kanye West As 2022 Coachella Headliners

Click here to read the full article. Coachella has quickly tapped a pair of new headliners to replace last-minute scratch Kanye West. On Wednesday (April 6), organizers of this year’s event — which will unfold on the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24 — announced that The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia will close things down in the Sunday slots. The names appeared on on a revamped poster that dropped on Wednesday, placing the new headliners alongside the previously announced top-liners: Harry Styles (April 15, 22) and Billie Eilish (April 16, 23). Ye (previously known as Kanye West) was slated...
MUSIC
Billboard

J.I.D Says His Career Is at a ‘Boiling Point’ After Top Five Hot 100 Success of ‘Enemy’

Click here to read the full article. After becoming a mainstay at J. Cole’s Dreamville Records, courtesy of his years of standout verses and the acclaimed 2017 album DiCaprio 2, J.I.D can now raise his hands in triumph after landing his first top five hit on the Billboard Hot 100 as a feature on  Imagine Dragons‘ latest single “Enemy.”  “I have patience with this road I’m on, and I’m just building on what I did,” J.I.D told Billboard following his performance at the 2022 Dreamville Festival. “We’re at a boiling point where everything will spill over.” “Enemy” — made alongside Imagine Dragons for Netflix’s...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

The Chainsmokers Announce Fourth Studio Album: Watch the Trailer

Click here to read the full article. The Chainsmokers‘ fourth studio album is coming soon. On Wednesday (April 6), the EDM duo — which consists of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart — shared the full tracklist and release date for their upcoming album, So Far So Good. The duo revealed the news through a two-minute album trailer, which shows clips of Pall and Taggart on their journey of creating the new LP. The images show the two surfing in Hawaii, playing packed concerts and working on the project in the studio, and more. “What a ride it’s been with you all...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

760
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy