Catoosa voters approve public safety bond

Hamby Lynch Public Safety Center The public safety center will be built on city-owned property on the northwest corner of Pine Street and N. 193rd E. Place.

CATOOSA, Okla. — Catoosa voters approved a bond proposition Tuesday that will help build a new public safety center in the city.

The proposition passed with 67 percent of the vote.

The bond will affect all ad valorem (property) taxpayers in Catoosa, meaning homeowners and business owners will share the burden, the city said. The tax impact will be highest in the first year of bond sales, resulting in the “1st year levy.” The average levy is the expected impact on all subsequent years after the first, until the bond expires in 2048.

“Catoosa… What can we say besides thank you for passing this so important bond,” the Catoosa Fire Department said on Facebook. “You never cease to show how much we mean to you! There are great things coming to this little big town. We are so proud to be part of this community and thank you for helping us help you! We are floating on cloud nine right now.”

The city said they hope to break ground for the new public safety complex in late 2022 and officially opening sometime in 2024.

The total cost of the bond is $20.5 million.

©2022 Cox Media Group