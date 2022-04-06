ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

Wednesday track schedule includes MH hosting Junior Bomber Relays

By Matt Sharp
KTLO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is track scheduled for Wednesday, including a makeup event at Bomber...

www.ktlo.com

Laclede Record

Lebanon track team performs well at home meet

There was plenty to be satisfied with for the Lebanon High School track and field team as the Yellowjackets hosted their annual Lebanon Invitational on Friday night at ‘Jacket Stadium. “It was a great night of track in Lebanon on Friday night,” head coach Shane Rebmann said. “Our staff, coaches, and administration all did a tremendous job with this event. They always put on a great meet. “I thought our girls as a whole had a really good meet. We had some outstanding individual performances, and some of our younger girls really stepped up in their first varsity meet. We still have a few kids (both boys and girls) who are injured, but they are coming back in the next week or so. I’m really excited to see what we can do once we have all of our pieces in the right place.” Senior Jocee Pettyjohn finished fourth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.23 in the finals. She dominated the 300-meter dash, winning the final heat with a time of 48.80 seconds. For more on this story see Wednesday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KTVZ News Channel 21

85-year-old Sisters HS pole vault coach shows no sign of slowing down

(Update: adding video and Anderson comments) SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Sisters High School pole vaulting coach Jim Anderson is hard to miss. Through a sea of young faces at the Outlaws' track practice, one stands out. Anderson has been coaching pole vault at the school since 1995, shortly after Sisters Middle School was built and The post 85-year-old Sisters HS pole vault coach shows no sign of slowing down appeared first on KTVZ.
SISTERS, OR
WTVC

Ocoee Middle takes top honors at statewide archery competition

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — White County High School, Ocoee Middle School, and Wilson Elementary titles in their respective divisions in the 2022 Tennessee National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) State Championships held at Tennessee Miller Coliseum. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency hosted the event which returned to the Tennessee...
OCOEE, TN

