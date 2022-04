Google is finally bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of your search history to its Android app, the company confirmed to The Verge. “We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks,” Google spokesperson Ned Adriance said in a statement to The Verge. “We’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces.”

