Aging doesn’t have to mean giving up the activities we love best in life. It just means we have to be more careful while pursuing our dreams!. Liya Kazbekova is a world champion dancer who teaches Latin and ballroom dancing in Los Angeles, California. She recently shared a video on Instagram of one of her newest students, a 96-year-old named Tom who has danced for the past 30 years. Sadly, Tom stopped dancing after losing his wife, who was always his favorite partner on the dance floor. When his son got him a few lessons with Liya, Tom visibly came back to life while performing the familiar steps.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO