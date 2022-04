DENVER — Go Avs, go!. The Colorado Avalanche have earned a spot in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Avalanche picked up two more points with a 6-4 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night. Colorado now has 106 points on the season and leads the Florida Panthers by two points for the NHL's President's Trophy, awarded to the team with the most regular season points.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO