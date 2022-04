Spring is on the way, even though there is snow on the ground. One way to celebrate the warmer months when they arrive is by seeing the amazement of 100,000 tulips. Maybe you've already heard of the festival that takes over Washington Park in Albany for a few days. In fairness, it is easily one of the biggest festivals of it's kind in New York State. If you haven't heard of the annual Tulip Festival, which is called just that, Tulip Fest, maybe you should check it out when it happens this spring.

