ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

A Liverpool player had a pole launched at him from the crowd while celebrating a goal against his former nemesis

By Barnaby Lane
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZN40I_0f0sVczO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=309WlB_0f0sVczO00
Luis Diaz had projectiles hurled at him after scoring against Benfica on Tuesday.

RMC Sport

  • Benfica fans clearly didn't like seeing Liverpool's Luis Diaz back at the Estádio da Luz on Tuesday.
  • The Colombian had missiles, including a pole, thrown at him after scoring.
  • Diaz signed for Liverpool from Benfica's rival Porto in January.

Liverpool's Luis Diaz had what appeared to be a pole launched at him by an angry fan after scoring against his former rival Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Diaz, who signed for Liverpool from FC Porto in January, scored a crucial goal in the closing moments at the Estádio da Luz as Jurgen Klopp's side ran out 3-1 winners in the first-leg of its quarterfinal tie.

As he celebrated his strike near the sidelines, the Colombian had numerous projectiles thrown towards him.

One of the items thrown was a large stick which narrowly missed his head.

Diaz wasn't the only Liverpool player to be targeted by projectiles from Benfica fans on the night.

Defender Andy Robertson also had a number of lighters thrown at him as he went to take a corner late in the game.

Asked about the incident after the match, Robertson said he was glad he could help the fans that threw the lighters give up a bad habit.

"Maybe it'll help them stop smoking!" said the Scotsman. "Take the positives."

Liverpool was much the better side in Lisbon and went ahead in just the 17th minute when defender Ibrahima Konaté headed home a rare goal from a corner.

Sadio Mané then doubled the advantage after he was teed up by Diaz, before an error from Konate just after the break allowed Benfica's Darwin Núñez to close the gap.

The home side rallied as a result of the goal, but spurned a number of chances to equalize. This ultimately proved costly when Diaz netted Liverpool's third with just three minutes to play.

"Coming here and winning an away game in the Champions League is tough. Obviously, Benfica fought for their lives," said Klopp.

"We could have scored in the last minute, the fourth one would be nice, but we're not in dreamland here."

The two sides meet again at Anfield in the second leg on April 13 when Klopp is expecting another tough game.

"It's half time, we know much more about our opponent, they will go for it again," he said.

"They won at Ajax, they ground out all the results in the group stage that they needed, so we are aware of the quality and now we have a nice game in between and then we will be ready again for Benfica."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen questions why his boss Erik ten Hag would go to a team that's 'been doing BADLY for years' as he aims a dig at Manchester United amid club's interest in the Dutchman

Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen has taunted Manchester United by questioning why his boss Erik ten Hag would join a team that's 'been doing badly for years'. Ten Hag, who's been at the Dutch side since 2017, is one of the frontrunners to take over from interim manager Ralf Rangnick at Old Trafford at the end of the season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The 1.30am warm-down! Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson hit the pool, hours after winning at Benfica, to get themselves primed for title showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold resembled somewhat of a boy band as they took to the pool for a recovery session following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday. The Liverpool trio were full of smiles as they posed for a photo after dismantling Nelson Verissimo's side at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League result, final score and reaction tonight

Winger Luis Diaz marked his return to Portugal with the crucial late goal which gave Liverpool a 3-1 lead over Benfica to take back to Anfield for their Champions League quarter-final second leg.The former Porto star, signed in January, was booed relentlessly but he responded perfectly in the 87th minute to spare the blushes of Ibrahima Konate, whose mistake just over half an hour after scoring his first goal for the club had gifted the hosts a goal they had barely deserved.Jurgen Klopp’s side had been coasting at half-time in the Estadio da Luz after Sadio Mane’s goal doubled the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ibrahima Konaté
Person
Sadio Mané
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Darwin Núñez
Daily Mail

Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool should have scored MORE in their victory over Benfica... and vents his frustration at Darwin Nunez's goal during the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon. The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Rmc Sport Benfica#Colombian#The Champions League#Scotsman
BBC

Man City v Liverpool: Tiny margins involved in Premier League's title-defining rivalry

In 2018 Manchester City set new standards in the Premier League by scoring 106 goals and amassing 100 points. Liverpool finished 25 points back in fourth place. But since then there has been very little between the teams. They have shared three more Premier League titles - two for City and one for Liverpool - and one of them is pretty much certain to take another this May.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City have driven Liverpool to greater heights, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes nothing in world football can prepare you for facing Manchester City but he feels the excellence of their Premier League rivals has helped his side become title contenders again.Sunday sees the top two sides face off at the Etihad Stadium where a win would take Klopp’s team two points clear with seven matches to play.The pair have been involved in some epic battles in recent seasons – in particular in 2018-19 when City pipped Liverpool to the title by a point despite a record points haul for the runners’ up.While Klopp is not exactly overjoyed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Erik ten Hag leaves Manchester United with doubts after outlining plans in manager interview

Erik ten Hag told Manchester United he believes the job is a five-year project during his interview for the permanent manager’s role, and that the first element he would correct is physical conditioning. The Ajax coach was one of the first to sit down with the club’s football staff in the search for a new manager, but it is understood he did not make a 100 per cent cast-iron case for his appointment.While Ten Hag is still seen as the favourite, such an impression echoes the views of the Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy last summer. They did not feel...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Liverpool ‘line up Villarreal star Arnaut Danjuma as Mane successor’ but face transfer battle with Premier League rivals

LIVERPOOL are monitoring Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma as a potential replacement for Senegalese star Sadio Mane, according to reports. The 25-year-old has taken his career to another level since joining the Europa League holders, already notching up 14 goals in all competitions this season. And now the Netherlands international has begun...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Southampton v Chelsea: match preview

Ralph Hasenhüttl will be keen for mid-table Southampton to improve on a run of four defeats in five matches in all competitions, including home league losses to Watford and Newcastle. On-loan top scorer Armando Broja is ineligible to face his parent club, while Shane Long is struggling with an ankle problem. Chelsea will want to bounce back from two heavy home defeats to Real Madrid and Brentford as their season threatens to fizzle out. Thomas Tuchel revealed there are doubts over Romelu Lukuku and Hakim Ziyech. Callum Hudson-Odoi is out with back and achilles problems. Ronnie Ruff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Insider

Insider

351K+
Followers
25K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy