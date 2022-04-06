ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New bakery in East Passyunk brings authentic Brazilian flavors at Kouklet

Owner Mardhory Santos-Cepeda bakes the sweet and savory specialties of her home country at Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse .

Kouklet is known for the bolo de rolo , a Brazilian specialty that takes a day to make.

With three thin layers of butter cake, a roll is made around three layers of filling.

The traditional filling is guava, but other flavors are available.

Other items include the empadas - pastry tarts filled with beef, typically eaten for breakfast in Brazil - and tapioca-based cheese breads. The specialty cake rolls can also be shipped nationwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXkRn_0f0sVaDw00

Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse | Instagram | Facebook

1647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

973-664-7076

