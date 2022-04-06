New bakery in East Passyunk brings authentic Brazilian flavors at Kouklet
Owner Mardhory Santos-Cepeda bakes the sweet and savory specialties of her home country at Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse . Kouklet is known for the bolo de rolo , a Brazilian specialty that takes a day to make. With three thin layers of butter cake, a roll is made around three layers of filling. The traditional filling is guava, but other flavors are available. Other items include the empadas - pastry tarts filled with beef, typically eaten for breakfast in Brazil - and tapioca-based cheese breads. The specialty cake rolls can also be shipped nationwide. Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse | Instagram | Facebook 1647 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148 973-664-7076
