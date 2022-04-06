ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drone footage shows Russian trenches in radioactive Chernobyl exclusion zone

By Victor I. Nava
 2 days ago

Drone footage reportedly from Chernobyl's exclusion zone showed what appeared to be the trenches dug by Russian soldiers in the radioactive soil surrounding the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster.

The video, widely shared on social media Wednesday, showed what appeared to be a large area of dirt that has been disturbed by tire tracks and dug up by Russian forces that occupied the region for over a month. In the video, which appears to be filmed by a drone hovering over Chernobyl's toxic Red Forest, the nuclear plant can be seen in the distance, and a sizable area of forest appears to be charred.

The soil in the zone is polluted with several kinds of radioactive isotopes that are known to be toxic and carcinogenic if inhaled. The radioactive particles are remnants of the 1986 nuclear plant disaster.

In March, hundreds of Russian soldiers were evacuated from the Chernobyl nuclear facility and taken to a medical facility in Belarus after suffering symptoms of "acute radiation sickness," according to a report.

Russian soldiers reportedly engaged in several types of reckless behavior around the facility, such as driving through the Red Forest without protective gear, an action one Chernobyl plant worker called "suicidal," and shelling near the facility, which sparked a wildfire that sent radioactive smoke into the air, according to Ukrainian officials.

Russian troops pulled out of Chernobyl on April 1, five weeks after seizing it.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chernobyl Exclusion Zone#Radioactive#Radiation Sickness#Russian#The Red Forest
