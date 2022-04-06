ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke announces improved care systems program

By Kayleigh Thomas
WWLP
 2 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriffs Department and Agency Partners are to announce the new Holyoke Hub Community Mobilization Initiative.

The program is meant to unite the city’s services in a central hub to make them more accessible to people in need that may require aid from multiple agencies.

Over 40 providers are on-board, ranging from medical to government and social service agencies. They will meet weekly to tackle specific situations regarding individuals and families that are extremely at risk.  The model is employed to address specific situations before they escalate into emergencies.


