Rochester, NY

Shots fired into home with five children inside on Michigan Street

WHEC TV-10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Shots were fired into a home with five children inside on Tuesday night, Rochester Police Department said. Officers responded to reports...

www.whec.com

13 WHAM

Woman shot overnight, found on Smith St. in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman is expected to recover after being shot early Monday morning in Rochester. Police were called to Smith Street around 1 a.m. for the report of a shooting and found the 35-year-old victim. She'd been shot at least once in the upper body. She was...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester Police make arrest in September shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester Police have made an arrest in a September shooting that left one man seriously injured. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Sept. 29 in the area of Frost and Jefferson Avenues. 19-year-old Clem Long Jr. is charged with assault (2nd) after being picked...
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WIVB

Alden man who was missing since March 24 found dead

ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was missing for more than a week has been found dead. Brandon Forsyth, 30, was last seen in Alden on March 24. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says his body was located after they received an anonymous call about his whereabouts.
ALDEN, NY
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
95.3 WBCKFM

This Three Rivers Woman Has Had ENOUGH of Drivers Destroying Her Yard

If you have ever lived on a corner, you probably have experienced the wrath of some very horrible drivers. Why when some people come to a corner, they feel the need to drive over your grass I do not know. The cost of their insurance if they have any must be very high. One woman in Three Rivers Michigan has had enough and went to Facebook to voice or write her opinion. She wrote on a Three Rivers Group Facebook page the following:
THREE RIVERS, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
IRVINE, CA
News 8 WROC

Shooting in Buffalo leaves 19-year-old dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 19-year-old is dead after he was shot in a home on Bird Avenue in Buffalo early Sunday morning. The shooting happened just after 3:40 a.m. in the 300 block of Bird Avenue. The teenager was shot while inside a home during “some type of party or gathering,” according to Buffalo […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man found dead in tractor-trailer on 590 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male. Deputies discovered the deceased shortly […]
ROCHESTER, NY
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE

