ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dead after shooting in South Memphis, officials say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I62L2_0f0sSs2p00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and killed after a shooting overnight in South Memphis.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Edsel Avenue.

Memphis Fire confirmed a call about the shooting came in at 1:40 a.m.

The 31-year-old man was taken to Regional One, and was later pronounced dead, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Man sentenced after shooting girlfriend in the face

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man from Raleigh was sentenced to 56 years in prison for shooting his former girlfriend in the head and leaving her to die, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office. Deuterondus Anderson, 37, was convicted on charges of attempted first-degree murder, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony and […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting into home with family inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man on multiple charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after firing shots into a South Memphis apartment. Jeramiah Hodges has been charged after police said he fired shots into an apartment with several of his own family members still inside. This incident happened in August 2020 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Edsel#Public Safety#Swift#Memphis Police Dept#Mem Policedept#Memphis Fire
WREG

MPD: Boxcar burglars steal Nikes from train in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Three men are behind bars after police say they stole shoes from a train in North Memphis Monday night. According to Memphis Police, nine suspects entered a boxcar on North Holmes Road after 9 p.m. They were stealing Nike shoes from the boxcar when officers, the K9 unit and CSX Railroad made the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I kill you:’ Woman shot at by ex-boyfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend in Frayser. Vanard Williams is facing multiple charges after police were called by a woman who reported that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend. The woman told police Williams had an active warrant for a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘I just knew then that my son was dead’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home. Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday. “March 5 at 10:50 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked In Shelby County Jail

Memphis, TN – Young Dolph murder suspect Justin Johnson, also known as aspiring Memphis rapper Straight Drop, was reportedly attacked in jail on Friday (March 18). According to TMZ, Johnson’s attorney Juni Ganguli said he was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee’s Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

I-40 at Sam Cooper reopens after death investigation

All lanes of Interstate 40 near the flyover reopened Tuesday evening around 7:30. Memphis Police said part of I-40 was closed due to a death investigation. Westbound traffic on I-40 at Sam Cooper was shut down for almost four hours. Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) cameras showed traffic on I-40...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Frayser stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is charged after police say the victim was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning in Frayser. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive at Ridgecrest Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis police chief’s new home burglarized, neighbors say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Neighbors say burglars broke into a new home in East Memphis where Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis is getting ready to move. They said Davis’ home and another still under construction were hit around 3 a.m. Saturday morning. The thieves tore out furnaces and pulled out appliances like washers and dryers, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
96K+
Followers
96K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy