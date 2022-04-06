ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Flag Warning Wednesday

 2 days ago
The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a Red Flag Warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 8 p.m....

