Cincinnati, OH

Police ID man found dead in crashed vehicle in East Price Hill

By TJ Caudill
 2 days ago
A man was shot and killed in East Price Hill in the early morning hours on Wednesday, according to Cincinnati Police.

Cincinnati Police were called to the 3400 block of Bassett Road for a report of a vehicle crash and a person shot at around 1:28 a.m. Wednesday morning, police said.

When they arrived, police said they found 28-year-old Christian Jones suffering from a gunshot wound. The Cincinnati Fire Department responded and determined Jones was dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

