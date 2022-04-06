Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY .Broad, large-scale, troughing across the western U.S. will bring deep and dry southwesterly flow across southern New Mexico and Far west Texas Saturday through early next week. As winds aloft increase and surface low pressure develops to our east, winds across the region will become breezy to windy and gusty on Sunday. Weak high pressure over the area today and Saturday will dry out fuels ahead of these windy conditions, with warm temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with almost no overnight recovery. In addition, the atmosphere will be deeply unstable with mixing depths above 10,000 ft and transport winds of 30 to 40 mph helping to provide strong ventilation for any fires that do ignite. Fire weather conditions will further deteriorate and become Critical for Monday and Tuesday as winds grow stronger with the trough`s arrival and passage. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR DRY, WINDY, WARM, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA AND TIMING...All of southwest and south central New Mexico, as well as El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Far West Texas. Critical wind and relative humidity is expected from early afternoon through mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by early afternoon with gusts of 35 to 45 mph after mid afternoon. * HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8-15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum relative humidity only in the 30 percent range. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything that might cause sparks.

CATRON COUNTY, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO