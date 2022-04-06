ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Inland Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Southern Salinas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Salinas Valley HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills, Eastern Santa Clara Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; North Bay Interior Valleys 413 AM PDT Fri Apr 8 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Locally stronger winds across the higher peaks and ridges. * WHERE...North Bay Interior Mountains, Eastern Santa Clara Hills, East Bay Hills. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected Saturday night into Sunday morning across the interior mountains.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Clay, Greene, Craighead and Poinsett Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Greene by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 07:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 15:43:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of east central New York, including the following counties, Greene and Ulster. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 626 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain fell overnight due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area. Between 2.5 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingston, New Paltz, Ellenville, Saugerties, Wallkill, Milton, Plattekill, Hurley, Woodstock, Highland, West Shokan, Olivebridge, Mount Tremper, Kenneth L Wilson Campground, Kerhonkson, Woodland Valley Campground, Phoenicia, High Falls, West Hurley and Napanoch. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GREENE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, Venango by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 07:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Armstrong; Clarion; Forest; Indiana; Jefferson; Venango PATCHY OF DENSE FOG Patchy dense fog will result in visibility of a quarter of a mile or less in some areas early this morning. This includes some locations along the Interstate 80 corridor. The fog should quickly dissipate after sunrise. Use caution if traveling this morning, and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Clay, Craighead, Greene, Poinsett by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clay; Craighead; Greene; Poinsett FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Clay, Greene, Craighead and Poinsett Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLAY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted along I-90, US-12 and through Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Schenectady, Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 22:11:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Schenectady; Schoharie FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of east central New York and eastern New York, including the following counties, in east central New York, Albany, Greene, Schenectady and Schoharie. In eastern New York, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 900 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...A few roads remain closed due to flooding. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 642 AM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain fell last night from thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Hunter, Duanesburg, Westerlo, Berne, Voorheesville, Altamont, Windham, Middleburgh, Gilboa, Schoharie, Prattsville, Delanson, Preston Hollow, Preston-Potter Hollow, Livingstonville, Breakabeen, North Blenheim, North-South Lake Campground, Pattersonville-Rotterdam Junction and Cairo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Delaware, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 07:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 00:57:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Delaware; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New York Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls affecting Sullivan and Delaware Counties. For the Beaver Kill Creek...including Cooks Falls...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Between 12 and 16 feet, recreation areas, campgrounds and some low lying properties along the river become flooded from Cooks Falls to East Branch. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:16 AM EDT Friday the stage was 11.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:16 AM EDT Friday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 11.9 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon to 7.4 feet and begin rising again tomorrow morning. It will rise to 7.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Capitan And Sacramento Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Capitan And Sacramento Mountains; South Central Lowlands And Southern Rio Grande Valley; Southwest Deserts and Lowlands; Southwest Mountains FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY .Broad, large-scale, troughing across the western U.S. will bring deep and dry southwesterly flow across southern New Mexico and Far west Texas Saturday through early next week. As winds aloft increase and surface low pressure develops to our east, winds across the region will become breezy to windy and gusty on Sunday. Weak high pressure over the area today and Saturday will dry out fuels ahead of these windy conditions, with warm temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with almost no overnight recovery. In addition, the atmosphere will be deeply unstable with mixing depths above 10,000 ft and transport winds of 30 to 40 mph helping to provide strong ventilation for any fires that do ignite. Fire weather conditions will further deteriorate and become Critical for Monday and Tuesday as winds grow stronger with the trough`s arrival and passage. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR DRY, WINDY, WARM, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA AND TIMING...All of southwest and south central New Mexico, as well as El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Far West Texas. Critical wind and relative humidity is expected from early afternoon through mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by early afternoon with gusts of 35 to 45 mph after mid afternoon. * HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8-15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum relative humidity only in the 30 percent range. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything that might cause sparks.
CATRON COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West-southwest winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts between 25 to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Breezy Today With Stronger Winds Monday A series of disturbances will bring increased breezes this afternoon and evening, with stronger winds Monday afternoon and evening. For today, westerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph with around 35 mph in wind prone locations, are expected. For Monday, there is potential for westerly gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with gusts 45 to 60 mph for wind prone locations. The strongest gusts are expected mainly north of I-80. Blowing dust may locally reduce visibility this afternoon and evening, with more widespread reductions Monday afternoon and evening, across portions of northwest and west-central Nevada in addition to eastern Lassen and Modoc counties in California. These winds will create a risk for high-profile vehicles, especially Monday on Highway 395 and Interstate 580 through northeast California and extreme western Nevada. Choppy boating conditions are expected on Lake Tahoe, Pyramid Lake, and Lahontan Reservoir. Rough air can also be expected for aviation. Anyone venturing into the high Sierra backcountry should be prepared for strong winds across exposed Sierra ridges where gusts 70 to 95 mph are likely.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for El Paso, Hudspeth by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: El Paso; Hudspeth FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY DUE TO STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW HUMIDITY, WARMER THAN NORMAL TEMPERATURES, AND DEEP INSTABILITY .Broad, large-scale, troughing across the western U.S. will bring deep and dry southwesterly flow across southern New Mexico and Far west Texas Saturday through early next week. As winds aloft increase and surface low pressure develops to our east, winds across the region will become breezy to windy and gusty on Sunday. Weak high pressure over the area today and Saturday will dry out fuels ahead of these windy conditions, with warm temperatures and single-digit relative humidity with almost no overnight recovery. In addition, the atmosphere will be deeply unstable with mixing depths above 10,000 ft and transport winds of 30 to 40 mph helping to provide strong ventilation for any fires that do ignite. Fire weather conditions will further deteriorate and become Critical for Monday and Tuesday as winds grow stronger with the trough`s arrival and passage. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR DRY, WINDY, WARM, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 055, 056, 110, 111, 112, AND 113 The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. * AFFECTED AREA AND TIMING...All of southwest and south central New Mexico, as well as El Paso and Hudspeth counties in Far West Texas. Critical wind and relative humidity is expected from early afternoon through mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West to southwest winds will increase to 20 to 30 mph by early afternoon with gusts of 35 to 45 mph after mid afternoon. * HUMIDITY...An extended duration of very low relative humidity is expected. Lowlands will see minimum relative humidity in the 5-10 percent range, while area mountain see minimums in the 8-15 percent range. Overnight recoveries will be poor with maximum relative humidity only in the 30 percent range. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Be careful with anything that might cause sparks.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-10 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of the Fire Weather Watch for portions of Southeast Arizona. Target Area: Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise; Mountains above 5500 feet; Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation; Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND A HIGH FIRE DANGER FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 150, 151, 152, AND 154 The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Sunday morning through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Eastern half of Fire weather zone 150. Fire weather zones 151, 152 and 154. * TIMING...Sunday and Monday. * WINDS...Southwest 18 to 25 mph with gusts 35 to 40 mph Sunday afternoon, stronger Monday afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop or are ongoing will have the potential to spread rapidly. * FOR A DETAILED VIEW OF THE HAZARD AREA...Visit weather.gov/Tucson and click on the Detailed Hazards Icon.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ

