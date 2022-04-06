ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Heat Advisory issued for Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-06 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Coast, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 22:40:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Coast; North Coast WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
Santa Barbara County, CA
K2 Radio

Farmers’ Almanac: Late April Storm Could Spawn a Few Tornadoes

Some April storms might give rise to tornadic activity over the Rockies and Plains, according to the Farmers' Almanac. "A major storm is anticipated for the final week of April," the Farmers' Almanac said. "It will be a veritable 'meteorological swizzle stick,' stirring up everything from snow, wind, rain, and...
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
#Heat Exhaustion#Heat Stroke#Heat Advisory
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Central Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 16:31:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-27 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Beaufort Sea Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Central Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds increasing with blizzard conditions developing this evening and continuing into Saturday. Winds gusting to 40 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 00:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions from CalTrans are available by calling 1 800 4 2 7 7 6 2 3. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range; Ventura County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow and Blowing snow. Winds gusting up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: East Bay Hills and the Diablo Range; Mountains Of San Benito County And Interior Monterey County Including Pinnacles National Park; San Francisco Peninsula Coast; Santa Cruz Mountains; Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest; Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern California. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Snowy Range, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-17 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Snowy Range; South Laramie Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. * WHERE...The Snowy Range and South Laramie Range. This includes Albany, Centennial, Buford, Vedauwoo, and the Interstate 80 Summit. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 06:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...North winds 25 to 40 mph with damaging gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Major roadways that will be impacted by the strong winds include Highway 154.
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures 96 to 100. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Lowlands of the Bootheel by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Lowlands of the Bootheel; Northern Dona Ana County; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Gila Foothills, Mimbres Valley; Southern Gila Highlands, Black Range; Southwest Desert, Lower Gila River Valley; Southwest Desert, Mimbres Basin; Uplands of the Bootheel WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...For portions of southwest and south central New Mexico including Hidalgo, Grant, Luna, Dona Ana, and Sierra Counties. Area strongest wind will be west of the Rio Grande. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MDT this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds will make driving hazardous, making high profile vehicles difficult to control. The winds will also blow around loose unsecured light objects and cause minor damage to weak structures. Areas of blowing dust may occur with the winds which will cause will cause quickly changing visibilities on major roadways, especially the interstate 10 corridor. Wild fire danger will be critical.
GRANT COUNTY, NM

