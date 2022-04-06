ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-07 02:17:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-07 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:34:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 4000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will fall to around 1500-2000 feet early Tuesday morning.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County Gusty winds expected today and tonight with areas of blowing dust West to northwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts to up to 45 mph, are expected today and tonight. This will cause difficulty for travel in spots, especially high profile vehicles. Blowing dust could also create lowered visibility. Visit www.weather.gov/elko for the latest weather information.
NYE COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for South Washington Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches, producing rip currents, sneaker waves and beach erosion. Stay well back from the water`s edge and be alert for exceptionally high waves. Keep away from large logs on the beach. Water running up on the beach can easily lift or roll logs which can injure or kill someone caught in their path. Target Area: South Washington Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large waves and hazardous surf conditions, with high potential of sneaker waves. Breakers of 18 to 25 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, North Oregon Coast and Central Oregon Coast. In Washington, South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 11 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Minor beach erosion may damage coastal properties and buildings. Higher than normal water run-up is expected on beaches and low-lying shoreline. If you see someone or a pet swept into the sea, do not swim in after them. Call 911, and keep an eye on them until help arrives. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Those in and near the surf zone, especially those digging for razor clams, should remain vigilant and aware of the ocean and surf.
PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Clarita Valley#The Wind Advisory#The Heat Advisory
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 02:53:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: San Diego County Coastal Areas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 96. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Franklin, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 14:23:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 1130 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin; Morris; Red River; Titus The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Texas Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Morris, Titus, Franklin and Red River Counties. For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco, Texas. * WHEN...From this Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 20 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 7.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this Tuesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet during Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage during Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 20 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Strafford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Maine, including the following counties, Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo and York. Portions of central New Hampshire, including the following county, Strafford. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 AM EDT, Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Rain will increase in intensity and bringing upwards of another inch through late morning. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Lewiston, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Brunswick, Augusta, Westbrook, and Kittery.
STRAFFORD COUNTY, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 7 feet with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 8 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk for ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 05:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-10 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM SATURDAY TO 5 PM PDT SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches with higher amounts along the crest. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...From 5 AM Saturday to 5 PM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel will be impacted along I-84.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Litchfield by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Litchfield FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Housatonic River At Gaylordsville. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Flood stage. Water reaches New Milford Foundry and Youngfield Street. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 7.6 feet. - Forecast...It will rise above flood stage this morning to 8.1 feet. It will then fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 12/19/2000. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Housatonic River Gaylordsville Flood Stage: 8.0 Observed Stage at Fri 5 am: 7.6 Forecast: Fri 8 am 8.0 Fri 2 pm 8.0 Fri 8 pm 7.6 Sat 2 am 7.8 Sat 8 am 8.0 Sat 2 pm 8.1 Sat 8 pm 8.1 Sun 2 am 8.0 Sun 8 am 7.9 Sun 2 pm 7.8 Sun 8 pm 7.6 Mon 2 am 7.4
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Freeze Watch issued for Dunklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-09 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Dunklin FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible. * WHERE...In Arkansas, Clay, Greene, Craighead and Poinsett Counties. In Missouri, Dunklin County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted along I-90, US-12 and through Snoqualmie Pass and White Pass.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Philadelphia by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Philadelphia FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Pennsylvania...including the following county...Philadelphia. * WHEN...Until 915 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 649 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms last evening. Flooding is ongoing in the warned area. - For Wissahickon Creek at Wissahickon: At 6:00am the stage was 5.87 feet. Flood Stage is 5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Gadsden, Leon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later today. Target Area: Gadsden; Leon The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Ochlockonee River near Concord (CR 12) affecting Leon and Gadsden Counties. For the Ochlockonee River...including Concord (CR 12)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ochlockonee River near Concord (CR 12). * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 36.0 feet, Primary access to homes along county highway 12 on the east bank of the river in Leon County may become restricted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:45 AM EDT Friday the stage was 36.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:45 AM EDT Friday was 36.1 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage this evening to 35.4 feet and then begin rising early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise again to 36.0 feet Sunday evening. It will fall again but remain above flood stage. - Flood stage is 36.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 36.2 feet on 01/08/2015. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy