Wind Advisory issued for Santa Clarita Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 06:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Strafford FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of Maine, including the following counties, Androscoggin, Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Waldo and York. Portions of central New Hampshire, including the following county, Strafford. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 646 AM EDT, Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Rain will increase in intensity and bringing upwards of another inch through late morning. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Lewiston, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Brunswick, Augusta, Westbrook, and Kittery.
